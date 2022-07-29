The City of Scottville will reopen the application window for businesses seeking licenses to operate marijuana establishments within the city limits, according to a release from City Manager Jimmy Newkirk on Friday.
Scottville to reopen marijuana business application period Monday
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
