Businesses interested in getting permits for marijuana licenses in Scottville could have another chance to do so, as the city is planning to accept more applications.
Plans to talk about reopening the application process with an updated scoring rubric will be discussed during Monday’s meeting of the city commission, which is set for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said there were several interested parties during the first application period, but only one permit was granted.
The scoring rubric is being altered due to similarities to scoring formats that resulted in legal complications in the Traverse City area, which will simply be removed from Scottville’s application to avoid confusion, according to Newkirk.
The new application period should be “hopefully sometime next week,” Newkirk told the Daily News.
The first application period resulted in a license being granted to Sozo Companies, which has stores in Muskegon, Cheboygan, Warren, Flint, Saginaw and Pleasant Ridge.
Newkirk said Sozo is eyeing a building on the south side of Main Street. Some specifics and a timeline have yet to be determined, but he said the company is “very eager to get started.”
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
Commissioners will discuss the possibility of creating a community development director to “facilitate and meet objectives established by the city commission and city committees, including the Downtown Development Authority,” and to perform various marketing and administrative tasks on behalf of the city.
Newkirk said the position is in the early planning stages, and details still need to be ironed out.
He added that, if approved, funding for the position would be “split among various departments.”
“My salary comes from about six different budget lines, and this would be a similar position,” Newkirk said. “It would be a mix between several different areas of the budget depending on what they’re working on.”
He said a budget amendment would have to be made to pull funds from different areas if the position is approved and once the specific job duties are outlined.
“The biggest thing we want to do is get someone who’s more proactive than I can be in my position to help with DDA functions, to write grants and take advantage of various opportunities,” Newkirk said, adding that the hope is for a full-time person to fill the role.
BROWNFIELD BOARD
The city is also planning to approve two members to its brownfield board following Pere Marquette Township’s withdrawal from a plan to form a joint brownfield authority with Ludington and Scottville.
Scottville and Ludington each picked one representative to fill the seats previously reserved for P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and P.M. Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange.
The proposed appointees to take those spots are Ray Biggs, president of West Shore Bank and Scott Merrick from Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms, which is “the biggest employer in Scottville,” according to Newkirk.
The city is retaining Paul Keson, executive director of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, for its brownfield board. Keson was initially appointed with the intention of representing P.M., but Newkirk said “LMTA as a taxing entity integral (to the area).”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city commission will consider approving the replacement of motors for the Fifth Street wastewater lift station, which are “shot,” according to Newkirk.
“We are currently borrowing one (motor) from Mason County that’s driving both pumps,” Newkirk wrote in the meeting notes. “There is no more repairing these. We need to replace (them) and get this sewage lift station up and running consistently.”
The cost of purchasing three motors — two replacements and one spare — would be $9,692, according to a memo from Kennedy Industries.
The commission is also expected to approve its new ordinance for food truck vendors.
The city will also consider a seasonal fee structure for food truck vendors. The fees would be $500 per week, $250 for a three-day weekend and $100 for an individual day between May 1 and Sept. 30.
From Oct. 1 through April 30, the fee would be $250 per week, $125 for a three-day weekend and $50 per day.