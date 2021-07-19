SCOTTVILLE — City hall is getting some interest in the open at-large commissioner seat left vacant by Brian Benyo.
Benyo resigned from the commission during the last meeting on July 6, and City Manager James Newkirk stated on Monday, during the regular meeting of the Scottville City Commission at Optimist Hall, that he’s heard from several residents who are interested in potentially filling the spot.
“We’ve received a few letters of interest for the vacant commissioner’s position… and some emails, too,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk stated that submissions would be reviewed at the next city commission meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. The commission will need to determine who the new commissioner will be at that meeting.
In order to be eligible, candidates have to be city residents who are registered to vote in Scottville. Those interested in submitting a letter of interest can do so by writing to Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville MI 49454.
CHICKEN ORDINANCE
A first reading of a revised version of an amendment to Scottville’s chicken-keeping policy was held by the City of Scottville during its regular meeting Monday at Optimist Hall.
If approved, the proposal would change the city’s code of ordinances and establish an application process instead of making the issue one that would require approval from the city commission every time a resident wishes to keep chickens at a residence within the city limits.
It was technically the second “first reading” for the proposed ordinance. The measure was tabled in June during what would have been a second reading and subsequent vote, due to some language changes that officials deemed necessary.
The city sent the proposal back to the ordinance committee, and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado drafted a revision based on the suggested updates.
The changes include explicitly stating that permits, once obtained for a residential property, are not transferable in any way, and that the city manager has the authority to approve or deny requests, while that the commission would have jurisdiction over any appeals that might arise.
Commissioner Rob Alway outlined the goal of the proposal for the public.
“The main purpose of this is so this is no longer a function of the city commission, but a function of the city manager,” Alway said. “Really (under the proposed ordinance), the city manager can just say, ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’ and it doesn’t need to go before the city commission,” he said.
Alway stated that it really shouldn’t be city commission business, hence the proposal. The commission, he stated, exists to set policy, whereas clerical issues such as permits fall under the purview of the city staff.
A second hearing will take place in about a month’s time, and a vote will follow.
If approved, applications to keep chickens would ideally be obtainable from the city’s website or from city hall.
ATTORNEY CONTRACT
The city opted to retain its Alvarado as city attorney for at least another year.
Alvarado selected as the city attorney in July 2020, following the resignation of Tracy Thompson. He was hired with a contract consisting of an annual rate of $4,000, plus a per hour rate for additional issues and general matters such as drafting ordinances. If handled by Alvarado or his legal partner Scott Howard, the rate for those services is $190; if handled by associate attorneys, the cost is $175.
Alvarado offered the city the same contract on Monday, which the city approved.
Commissioner Ryan Graham thanked Alvarado for a job well done.
“Carlos does a lot of work behind the scenes. He’s picked up a lot of work on his plate, and the fact that he’s doing it for the same price is pretty good for us,” Graham said.
CITY WEBSITE
The commission unanimously voted to publish a request for proposals (RFP) for a new web service provider for the official City of Scottville website.
City Manager Jim Newkirk stated that the current website has been “cumbersome” and that there has not been full-time administrative support to handle interfacing, upgrades and other improvements to generally make the website more user-friendly.
“We are going to need to find a new host for the city’s website,” Newkirk said. “Currently the provider isn’t a full-time business. We’re hoping to get something that’s more municipal. It would give us a bit more experience and someone to (suggest) things we can do that we wouldn’t think of ourselves.”
During the public comment period, resident Tara Perez asked about the cost of such a service.
Newkirk told the Daily News after the meeting that the city would need to hear some proposals before discussing the potential cost.
He said, ideally, he’d like to find a local company to handle the city’s web-administration needs.
Mayor Marcy Spencer, who supported the motion to publish an RFP, and said a change was “much-needed.”