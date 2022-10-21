Work on the Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project could be a step closer to starting in earnest if a “pre-construction” agreement is approved by city commissioners on Monday.
When commissioners meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, they’ll consider a recommendation from the Downtown Development Authority to approve an agreement with Journey Construction Group (JCG) for planning and pre-construction work at the former Optimist Hall building.
The DDA purchased the Optimist building and grounds in 2020, with the goal of renovating the hall as the first phase of the larger park and sculpture project.
In August, the city tasked the DDA with sending out a request for proposals from construction firms in order to find a project manager for the Optimist Hall renovation.
Joe Knowles, DDA chair and Optimist Club president, previously told the Daily News that five proposals were received prior to the Sept. 1 deadline.
The proposal from JCG, for a cost not to exceed $3,000, comes to the commission after DDA review. The other four proposals were not included in the packet for Monday’s meeting.
If the agreement with JCG is approved, the company would help establish a budget and assist the city and DDA with hiring an architect.
In addition to the Optimist Hall renovations, the planned Optimist Park and Sculpture Project also includes the development of a community park and green space, construction of a sculpture commemorating the Scottville Clown Band, and upgrades to the band shell itself.
BLIGHT
The commission will consider revising its blight penalties to align them with international standards — a revision that’s been “quite a long time in the making,” according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Newkirk told the Daily News there’s a discrepancy between Scottville’s current blight ordinance and the international building codes adopted by the city.
“The penalties talk about whether it’s a civil infraction or a misdemeanor, and this ordinance is going to supersede both of those and clean up that language, so it’s a single penalty phase and not conflicting,” Newkirk said.
Though the revisions were still being reviewed by City Attorney Carlos Alvarado at the time, Newkirk said on Friday that the end result would likely be that blight violations start off as civil infractions, then become misdemeanors if not corrected.
LEGAL SERVICES
The city will review applications for legal services with the hope of finding a replacement for Alvarado, who resigned in August but offered to continue to work with the city through the end of the year.
Newkirk said there are two candidates for the legal services — one from Manistee-based Mika Meyers and one from Curcio Law Firm.
Newkirk said the Mika Meyers proposal is more costly, but the services are also more expansive.
He noted that Alvarado is under contract with the city through the end of the year.
Also on Monday, commissioners will consider a bid from Jabrocki Excavating for snow removal services. The amount charged per hour for each plow truck would be $70, or $175 per hour for a front-loader.