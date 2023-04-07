Scottville officials on Monday will review a study aimed at pinpointing strengths and weaknesses in the city’s infrastructure with the goal of improving walkability and accessibility.
When city commissioners meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, they’ll discuss recommendations from a report prepared by students in Michigan State University’s School of Planning, Design and Construction.
A summary of the study included in the packet for Monday’s meeting states that Scottville “is lacking basic walking infrastructure throughout the city, making it difficult and dangerous for children to walk and bike to school.”
The report states that the walking-safety issues make it “difficult for residents to reach important landmarks” such as Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms and Riverside Park, as well as Mason County Central Schools. Issues with access and parking have “contributed to an unlively downtown area,” according to the report.
The study offers assessments of various safety and access issues with the goal of providing direction for future improvements to walking routes.
It states that an absence of sidewalks, along with sidewalks in states of disrepair, are primary concerns for residents — especially those with children walking to and from MCC schools.
The study cites residents’ issues unsafe traffic flow on North Reinberg Avenue during school pickup and drop-off hours and overgrown bushes that make it hard for motorists to see pedestrians and a “lack of police presence.”
Another area of concern is speeding traffic, the study found.
“There is an increase in security issues at public locations due to fast vehicle speeds, especially within school zones,” the report states.
It offers solutions including the installation of speed bumps, stop signs and clear crosswalk markings.
The study highlights the city’s easy highway access and the “significant housing demand” in the greater area as possible opportunities for future improvements.
Recommendations from the study include the implementation of a project dubbed the Walkable Scottville Plan, which “aims to enhance pedestrian infrastructure and increase accessibility throughout the city.”
A second recommendation for how to bolster the city’s downtown area is also included, titled the Lively Downtown Plan.
The downtown plan proposes several initiatives to better utilize the downtown district.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News that there is no immediate plan to implement changes based on the results of the study, but he said the findings will be taken into consideration, and that the study will benefit Scottville in the long run.
“We’re taking advantage of the project they did for school, but we get the benefit of the work,” he said. “They have a lot of ideas as to where to make improvements to various things, whether it’s walking to school or food trucks.”
Newkirk added that the MSU students have outlined possible grant opportunities to help fund projects that might stem from the study.
“They actually went out and found different grants that fit those items,” he said.
The MSU students will have to formally present their findings to the public as part of their practicum project, but a time for the presentation has yet to be scheduled, according to Newkirk.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city will consider appointing Commissioner Al Deering to the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority, and will also discuss the city’s budget, which was not included in the packet for Monday’s meeting.