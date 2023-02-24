With a light agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission, officials are planning to use the time to reacquaint themselves with Zoning Board of Appeals guidelines ahead of an expected variance request.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and a review of the ZBA’s functions is the only item on the agenda, according to the meeting packet.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News the intention is to refamiliarize commissioners with the protocols and procedures for the ZBA, which is made up of the city commission in its entirety.
The item is on the agenda because the city is expecting a zoning variance request to come up at the next meeting, Newkirk said. The next commission meeting will be on Monday, March 13.
“In two weeks, we’re going to have an agenda item for a zoning variance,” Newkirk stated in a message to the Daily News. “But for this Monday, it’s just a discussion item while we have all the commissioners and the attorney in the room, so we’re prepared in two weeks.”
He said the expected request will be for a sidewalk to be “closer to the road than currently permitted.”
Newkirk said since commissioners “don’t meet as the ZBA often,” he thought it was best to take advantage of the otherwise light meeting to review ZBA rules per the city’s charter.
The city commission last convened as the ZBA in March 2022, when it considered and ultimately approved a request to erect a billboard larger than what city ordinance permitted.
Also included in the packet is an update on the city’s work to collect delinquent water bills.
The meeting packet includes a letter mailed to customers with accounts that are more than 60 days past due. The letter encourages recipients to arrange partial or full payment, and states that such payments can be made at the drop box at City Hall, 105 N. Main St., by calling (231) 757-4729 or by visiting the city’s website, www.cityofscottville.org.
Accounts that have not been paid or have not made payment arrangements will have their water shut off April 1 “until a full balance has been paid,” the letter states.