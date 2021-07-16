The keeping of chickens at residential properties will be revisited on Monday when the Scottville City Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at Optimist Hall.
According to the notes for Monday’s meeting, commissioners will hold a first reading of a revised version of a proposal introduced in June, which would simplify the process of getting city approval to keep chickens on residences.
It’s technically a first reading, because the proposed ordinance amendment has been revised, but it’s the third time the issue has been before the commission in the past two months. It was sent to the city’s ordinance committee for revisions in mid-June during what was scheduled to be a second reading for the measure.
In addition to simplifying the process for obtaining permits, another goal of the proposal is to prevent chicken-keeping requests from requiring formal action from the city commission.
Currently, residents need to seek permission from commissioners in order to keep chickens on residential properties. The proposed amendment would change the city’s code of ordinances and establish an application process instead.
The ordinance committee updated the language of the proposal to specifically note that chicken permits are not transferable upon the sale of a property or the termination of a lease.
The revised proposal also explicitly states that Newkirk has can authorize applications to keep chickens, while the commission has jurisdiction over appeals to any denials that might be issued.
If the measure is approved, residents interested in keeping chickens will be able to retrieve applications from city hall, or from the city’s website, and Newkirk will be able to approve or deny them.
CITY ATTORNEY CONTRACT
Also on the agenda is a renewal of Scottville’s contract with City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
Alvarado was selected as the city attorney on July 21, 2020, following the resignation of Tracy Thompson. His initial contract with the city included a flat annual rate of $4,000, “plus out-of-pocket expenses encompassing all general matters.”
Work falling under the “general matters” designation is billed at a rate of $190 per hour for Alvarado and legal partner Scott Howard, or at a rate of $175 per hour for the work of associate attorneys. That work includes drafting ordinances, among other services.
The city is billed monthly for services. Additionally, Alvarado and his partners and associates reserve the right to operate their private practice.
The packet for Monday’s meeting contains no updates or changes to the original contract, only an action item reserved for renewal.
The commission will also consider publishing requests for proposals for unspecified website services.