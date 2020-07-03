SCOTTVILLE — City officials will revisit proposed changes to Scottville’s residential parking and outdoor storage rules during a meeting of the city commission at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The two proposed measures were referred back to the city’s ordinance committee for further review on June 1 after residents voiced concerns about certain changes, such as the possibility of a three-vehicle limit being imposed on parking outside of a garage.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting that the city’s ordinance committee has altered both of the measures in light of concerns from the public. She stated that, regarding the parking issue, further review and consideration is being recommended.
“The committee will be recommending moving away from a numerical limit on the number of cars, while potentially still considering some regulations to limit front yard parking from becoming a blight/nuisance issue,” Magaluk wrote. “It is recommended that this be vetted through the planning commission before returning back to the city commission.”
The second issue that was sent to the ordinance committee for review was a change to the city’s outdoor storage rules that originally set out to limit the storage of building materials to active, permitted building projects.
That proposal has also been reconsidered, according to Magaluk.
“The consensus was that most issues could be handled with a common-sense application of our current regulations, and they will therefore be recommending no further action on the draft ordinance,” she said.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners will discuss the two issues in more detail.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners are also scheduled to talk about possible appointments to the city’s parks and recreation committee to fill new openings.
“Three existing members have asked to step away from the committee, creating openings,” Magaluk stated.
She shared the names of two individuals who have expressed an interest in serving on the parks and recreation committee — Katrina Skinner, officer of the Scottville Police Department, and Ryan Graham, who has experience with youth sports at McPhail Field. Magaluk said Skinner could conceivably be a staff representative, but should also be considered as a full member due to her involvement with softball and youth outreach.
“Overall, you have several good options, with a balance of potential members interested in Riverside Park and McPhail Field, or both,” Magaluk said.
Magaluk also recommended staggering the terms of parks and recreation committee members, with hand the terms being for 1 1/2 years and ending in December 2021, and the other half being for 2 1/2 years and ending in December 2022.
“Moving forward, each would be a three-year term,” Magaluk said. “This will ensure that the seats do not all expire at one time, and will place the committee on the same annual timeline for appointments.”
Commissioners will also hear an update about the search for a new city attorney and city assessor.
The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.