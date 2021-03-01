SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville is moving forward with its search for a new city manager, and will hire a firm to assist with the process.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway asked for three action items pertaining to the search for a replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk, who resigned Feb. 1, effective Jan. 18.
First, he recommended that a search follow the same parameters used when Amy Williams left the post in 2019. The specifications of the position in 2019 included a 3-year contract and a starting salary of $60,000, an informal review after six months and a formal review after one year, with 15 days of PTO to start with.
Alway additionally recommended that the city accept bids from search firms to conduct the search process, and that the city’s personnel committee be able to review those bids and make a recommendation about which firm to use no later than March 14, which is the commission’s next meeting date.
Each motion was approved unanimously.
Previously, in 2019, Scottville contracted with the Michigan Municipal League (MML) to conduct the search that concluded with the hiring of Magaluk. At the time, the cost was $17,000, and the process took about two months.
MML’s services to the city included reference checks, contract negotiations, preliminary interviews, social media and newspaper background research, as well as criminal, civil, driving and credit checks.
Police Chief Matt Murphy is serving as acting city manager in the interim between Magaluk’s resignation through mutual-separation agreement with the city and the hiring of a new, permanent city manager.
Household Hazardous Waste
The commission approved a $500 contribution to the Mason-Lake Conservation District for its annual Household Hazardous Waste collection day, which takes place in August.
“This is something that happens every year,” Murphy told the commission. “It keeps hazardous material out of our drains and sewer systems. Usually the city gives $500 to this event. I’d recommend that we do the same.”
The conservation district asked for a $475 donation, but Murphy stated that $500 was the traditional amount.
The donation was approved unanimously by commissioners.
The Household Hazardous Waste collection is a joint effort across three conservation districts, the Mason-Lake, Manistee and Oceana. The local event takes place at the Mason County Road Commission building in Scottville on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Tree removal
Commissioners also approved the low bid from Alpine Tree for tree removal at 10 locations within the city.
Commissioner Ryan Graham outlined the bid process for the work, stating that six bids were received.
“Alpine’s bid was $7,400,” Graham said. “This went though the finance committee, and now it’s being brought to the full commission.”
Graham recommended that the commission accept the bid from Alpine Tree and made a motion to that effect. The motion was supported by Commissioner Brian Benyo and unanimously approved.
Also on Monday
The commission also discussed the city’s fee schedule to repay the county for replacing a wastewater lift station that serves Scottville, Amber Township and West Shore Community College. Scottville’s share, after Mason County purchased some of it, is 26 percent. The county also loaned Scottville funds to help complete the work.
The city owes a total of $233,478.33, which it will begin to pay back in April.
“On April 1, we’ll be starting that payment schedule, and we’ll be starting at $7,806.21,” Murphy said.
Payments will continue for a 20-year period.
Additionally, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado spoke to the commission about the Mason County Rural Fire Authority (MCRFA) seeking a millage increase of 3/8 mills during the August election.
“They are trying to meet the deadline in order to put on the ballot an increase in the millage,” Alvarado said.
In a memo to the commission, the MCRFA board stated that it was seeking the increase due to additional operational expenses.
Alvarado said he did not believe any action form the city was needed.
“According to the bylaws of the (MCRFA) board, the board has entire authority to request this millage,” Alvarado said.
Alway stated that he believed the MCRFA was seeking moral support, as it has in the past.
“I do know, from speaking with (MCRFA board chair Chuck) Keller, that they’re looking for a blessing from us,” Alway said.
Alvarado said he would speak with the board and find out exactly what they wanted, and whether it would require formal action from the commission or not.