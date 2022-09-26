SCOTTVILLE — Community development was a focus of Monday’s Scottville City Commission meeting, during which officials approved seeking a community development director for the city, and applying to be part of Michigan State University’s Urban and Regional Planning program.
The city settled on a salary range for the community development director position — first brought up during the July 25 meeting, then referred to the Personnel, Rules and Ethics Committee. Newkirk said the goal is “to fund that position with an hourly rate of about $20 to $25, based on experience,” adding that the pay roughly translates to $42,000 to $52,000 per year.
Newkirk stressed that the position will not be grant-funded. The person selected for the job will be writing grants, but they will “not be writing a grant for their own job.”
“Unlike other communities where a community development director is bringing other resources in, what I want this person to do is to start bringing in what we’ve lost over the years,” Newkirk said, noting that it’s a struggle for City Hall’s message to reach residents with all the different ways people receive information these days.
“Getting the message from City Hall to the residents is one of the biggest challenges I’ve encountered here. I’d like this person to be a liaison there,” he said.
Newkirk said the position would also include addressing blight issues and ordinance violations so the police department doesn’t have to be the first contact on those matters.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter motioned to approve the job description and salary, and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway supported the motion.
Alway said it will give Scottville overdue access to resources other municipalities are already using.
“I see it all the time,” Alway said, “communities similar to us getting millions of dollars in grants that we miss out on.”
Mayor Marcy Spencer said it’s “critical” that the city make better use of grants to improve its roads and infrastructure.
To be considered for the position, applicants need, at the minimum, an associate degree with coursework in public or business administration, urban planning or a related field, with at least three years’ experience in economic development.
Where specific funding for the position comes from has yet to be determined, but Newkirk said the city has the funds to make it work.
Newkirk said he’d like to have the job posting go live before the end of the week.
As for the MSU program, the aim is to submit a proposal to the capstone program in Urban and Regional Planning program, with the hope that a student will to commit to working with the community development director for the spring semester, which is from January to May.
“Every year (the program) has their seniors do a capstone project … where you take everything you’ve learned, and go out in the real world and apply it,” Newkirk said. “This interested me because, if we get a community development director, this would give them a few months to get their feet wet.”
Newkirk stated that a capstone student is “different from an intern,” adding that an intern participates in programs to gain academic credit, while capstone students already have the classroom knowledge and are looking for real-world experience in the field.
Newkirk said if the city’s proposal is picked, he would initially assign a sidewalk survey as well as a walkability assessment.
“A lot of the sidewalks are in bad condition,” Newkirk said, stating that the city needs some clarity on “how to get from point A to point B.” For example, paths from Riverside Park to McPhail Field.
“I think this is a great opportunity to get someone with knowledge specific in that area,” Newkirk said.
The minimum $3,500 fee to MSU doesn’t guarantee that a student will be selected, but Newkirk said he thinks the city can put together a “pretty good package” before the due date of Nov. 22.
If the city is not selected, Newkirk said the university will not keep the city’s $3,500.
Newkirk also said he applied for an additional $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County to help with the projects.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners approved trick-or-treating for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, as opposed to Halloween itself, which falls on a Monday.
The hope is that with trick-or-treating on the same day as Mason County Central’s Trunk-or-Treat event, it will bring more people to the downtown area.
Alway said the hours are not a requirement, but a recommendation to residents.
The city also approved its Christmas in Scottville event for Dec. 10, with more details to come later.
Newkirk did say that there are plans to make the parade a slightly bigger spectacle this year, covering a larger portion of the city.
This year’s event will not conflict with Manistee’s Victorian Sleighbell Parade, which it did last year.
Newkirk added that the MCC High School Jazz Band is interested in performing during the event.
“This is really something I see as being for our residents — for us, for the Scottville family … to come out and have a little Christmas cheer,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk gave a breakdown of how the Fall Celebration went, stating that more than 1,500 people attended the Verve Pipe concert on Friday, Sept. 16, and that the Outdoor Social District — which included Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery — was a success “even though it was limited in scope.”