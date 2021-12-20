SCOTTVILLE — Some upgrades and improvements are coming to the City of Scottville after its city commission approved using federal funds during a regular meeting Monday evening at city hall.
The city received $63,337 in funds from the federal COVID-19 relief law called American Rescue Plan Act, and those funds will go toward inspection, cleaning and installing a new mixer for the water tower, buying a storage unit for Riverside Park and buying two handheld radios and one vehicle radio for the Scottville Police Department.
The total bill for the trio of projects is $53,614. Of that amount, $33,250 would go toward the water tower. The commission approved the purchases unanimously after discussion.
Newkirk said spending the funds from relief law now should save the city later when it comes to the water system.
“While we have that ARPA money that can be used for some of this maintenance, let’s just spend somebody else’s money to have that work done now rather than pay for it later out of our own budget and have this money go to somewhere else,” he said.
Plus, getting on the same schedule of work as the City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township should save Scottville in the long-term, too.
With the police radios, Newkirk said the three radios being replaced are old — mentioning he used the same equipment when he started for the Department of Natural Resources in 2007 — and with encryption and more needed now, the radios were necessary.
“The radios are good for the future,” he said. “Shortly, those (older radios) aren’t going to work. The encryption in them isn’t going to be conducive to running through Central Dispatch as they run the upgrade equipment.”
The older radios will be kept, and could be used in other ways, Newkirk said. One place might be with Scottville’s Department of Public Works.
Newkirk said, after the resolution passed, that the amount of funds through the law was half of what the city expected to receive.
“We get again next September, I believe,” he said.
Future traffic signals?
Newkirk stated during his report that the city would be looking into the potential of a traffic signal at Reinberg Avenue and State Street. It was mentioned with the Mason County Traffic Safety Committee report he gave.
“Concerning Scottville, we were pretty focused on discussing the possibility of a future traffic light at Reinberg,” he said.
Currently, a blinking light is at the intersection with yellow lights for traffic on State Street/U.S. 10 and red lights for Reinberg Avenue.
He also mentioned that the city would be keeping an eye on what the Michigan Department of Transportation does in regard to the proposed truck stop near the intersection of the U.S. 31 bypass and U.S. 10. He said a traffic signal might be installed at that intersection.
Other reports
Newkirk stated during his department report that most of the light fixtures for the high-traffic buildings — city hall and DPW — were converted to LED lights.
Newkirk asked for ideas on how to encourage residents to pay their water bills by an electronic fund transfer or credit card each month as opposed to mailing cards. The city pays roughly $200 per month on mailing the vast majority of bills.
Mason County Commissioner Steve Hull, who represents the city, gave a report, highlighting the county board’s most recent meeting last Tuesday night. Hull said there were many openings on various boards, committees and commissions that need to be filled, and encouraged those interested to contact him.