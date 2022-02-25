Scottville city commissioners are expected to sign off on a letter supporting the City of Ludington in its effort to make local brownfield redevelopment rules less restrictive.
In the packet attached to the agenda for the commission’s meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, there is a draft of a letter written in support of Ludington’s request to the Mason County Board of Commissioners to re-evaluate some guidelines added by the county’s Brownfield Development Authority and approved by the county commission.
In January, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster sent a memo to the county board on behalf of the city council asking that three guidelines be reconsidered: one that prevents brownfield developers from being reimbursed for infrastructure costs on undeveloped land; and two guidelines that prevent revolving loan capture and limit cost contingencies to 15%.
Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Mayor Marcy Spencer have penned a letter of their own. Newkirk told the Daily News the aim is to be supportive of the city’s neighbors and their current projects, and to be proactive about Scottville’s own potential future brownfield developments.
“We’re just lending support to Ludington and Pere Marquette Township (and others),” Newkirk said. “I spoke with (Foster) last week, and he wanted Scottville’s support in encouraging the county commission to consider changing some of those brownfield guidelines that are above and beyond what the state has.”
Newkirk noted that Scottville doesn’t have any current brownfield development spots, “but we will.”
“We have areas that will be brownfield eligible. So we’re trying to be proactive. … We just want to make sure we’re updated and have the best practices in place for development. If there are things that are hindering developments, especially with increased costs and things, we feel there should be … changes made.”
“The City of Scottville is currently experiencing significant development and growth after many years of stagnant investment. As this new era in Scottville is beginning, we have become aware of the difficulties in attracting opportunities for development in some of our brownfield-eligible properties,” Newkirk and Spencer state in the letter. “The recent increase in costs of materials and labor have added to an already difficult process in funding projects.
“To promote continued growth and investment in Scottville and our neighboring communities we are adding our support to request re-evaluation of Mason County’s Brownfield requirements. These requirements are a hindrance to development given current market conditions and increases in labor and material costs.”
Newkirk echoed a sentiment expressed in Foster’s letter to the county, saying, “The economy’s a lot different now” than it was when the guidelines were put in place.
MCPHAIL FIELD
The commission will consider updating the fees and deposits required for the use of McPhail Field, including a $300 deposit, a $50 per-day, per-field non-refundable fee prior to the hosting of an event, and the prohibition of alcoholic beverages, “profane” music, pets, the use of firearms, weapons or fireworks, soliciting, camping and the reservation of tennis courts.
There is also a liability statement to be signed by prospective renters.
OTHER ITEMS
The city will also consider implementing a social media policy for city employees to “expand and facilitate the dissemination of information … from the city to its residents, taxpayers and the general public.”
The policy before the commission would grant city officials permission to delete comments containing personal attacks, derogatory language, defamation, spam and a variety of other offenses.
The city is also expected to appoint Bill Stapleton to the board of review.
Following Monday’s meeting, the city commission will re-convene as the Zoning Board of Appeals to consider a variance request sought by property owners along the U.S. 31 bypass.
The variance is being sought to erect the framework for a billboard that will be rented out to businesses, according to Newkirk.