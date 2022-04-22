After a false start two weeks ago, Scottville’s proposed ordinance to allow marijuana businesses in the city is going back before city commissioners Monday.
The commission is expected to make a decision on the matter when it meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated in the meeting notes that the city is “ready to take the next step in the process.”
Commissioners were scheduled to vote on the issue on April 11, but it was pushed back and sent to the ordinance committee to iron out some errors and inconsistencies.
Newkirk told the Daily News the errors with the ordnance have been cleared up, and he recapped what the main issues were.
“From the first reading there was still language in there about the cap of three (on businesses) and we don’t want that cap,” Newkirk said, adding distance between establishments is “what’s going to regulate things.”
The caps have been removed, and the minimum distance from schools, libraries and churches has been changed from 1,000 feet to 500 feet, with a 350-foot buffer.
“It’s really just a couple text changes that are going to help people and open things up a bit,” Newkirk said. “Rather than constricting them, we’re actually going to remove a cap.”
Newkirk said there’s “not much else to say” on the matter, “other than there is a lot of anticipation for businesses.”
If approved, the ordinance will repeal and replace the city’s ban on marijuana establishments implemented in 2019. It would go into effect 15 days after adoption.
BROWNFIELD
After declaring its intent to splinter off from the county-run Brownfield Redevelopment Authority during its last meeting, the commission is now expected to move forward with a formal resolution to form a brownfield authority of its own.
A public hearing about the issue will be held prior to Monday’s meeting at 6 p.m. Then the resolution will go before the commission for a vote.
Newkirk said he’s talked with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster and Pere Marquette Charter Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau since the last meeting about forming a cooperative board if the resolution passes, though the municipalities would remain financially separate.
“It’ll be three different entities, but we’re looking to share an administrative board,” Newkirk said. “There’s a couple state laws where municipalities can share responsibilities, but the authorities they oversee remain separate. … And instead of having one financial body to oversee, you’d have one board that would oversee all three.”
Newkirk said the city is “ready to move on it now, and there doesn’t seem to be any reason to wait,” despite the fact that Scottville has no current brownfield projects.
“Creating our own brownfield authority will allow us to approve our own projects that are best for Scottville and our future,” Newkirk wrote in the meeting notes. “I anticipate brownfield projects to be a large part of Scottville’s future, and I hope to remove as many hurdles to development … as possible.”
Scottville, P.M. Township and Ludington each declared intent to separate from the county brownfield authority within at the respective municipalities’ last meetings. The move comes in the wake of a debate about the county imposing limitations on brownfield projects above and beyond the state’s restrictions.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission will consider a local road improvement agreement between Scottville and the Mason County Road Commission. The agreement would include installing a cross culvert starting at East Johnson Road and continuing east 0.25 miles. The estimated cost is $16,823.
The city will discuss a water main replacement project that would include checking and likely replacing lines and making sure lead and copper requirements are met.
A proposal from Fleis & Vanderbrink, the engineering firm that would oversee the work, states that the targeted water main is in an alley east of South Main Street and on Paul Street extending to Blaine Street. A memo from the firm states that the main was constructed in 1930 and has “pipe material of asbestos cement.”
The recommendation is to replace the 4-inch main with an 8-inch main, in accordance with the city’s most recent water reliability study in May 2020.
Commissioners will review an offer from a real-estate broker interested in purchasing a vacant city lot parallel to the railroad tracks.
Also on Monday, the commission will consider removing some uncollectible delinquent property taxes from the tax rolls from 2016 and earlier.