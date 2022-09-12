SCOTTVILLE — Officials in Scottville are weighing the next steps following the departure of the city’s police chief.
Matt Murphy, who submitted his resignation on Aug. 24, officially left his post Friday, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said during Monday’s meeting of the city commission.
Officer Katrina Skinner has been appointed to serve as interim police chief pending the selection of a replacement.
Newkirk stated in a memo to commissioners that the city is “reviewing a few different options for moving forward,” about which more details should be coming soon. He told the Daily News that he’s not sure what the timeline will look like, noting that the city would “do its due diligence” in determining “what our best course of action is.”
Newkirk previously told the commission that, while there is a need to “move quickly” to fill the vacancy, he wants to make sure the city has “the best interests and long-range plans for the Scottville Police Department (in mind).”
“For right now, Katrina’s going to do a fantastic job,” Newkirk said. “I’ve heard nothing but fantastic things about her, and she’s a logical choice for an interim anyway.”
Newkirk said specifics about a search for a new chief will be discussed at upcoming personnel, rules and ethics committee meetings and will ultimately be brought back to the city commission.
Skinner addressed commissioners to state that the transition has gone “very smoothly,” adding that Murphy has been “very helpful.”
“He has left open communication,” Skinner said. “He’s willing to assist with any questions I might have.”
Newkirk stated Scottville is working with the Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to fill gaps in patrol coverage.
Commissioner Nathan Yeomans spoke up during the commissioner comment period to commend Murphy and to encourage unity as the city moves forward.
“I wish Matt luck in his future endeavors. … He’s a man with a strong moral code,” Yeomans said, stating that if commissioners to “stick together and do what’s best for the city as a whole, I think we have a great path ahead of us.”
The remark drew applause from the public.
Newkirk added after the meeting that concerns about accessing the data on Murphy’s devices have been resolved, and that Murphy worked with Skinner to make sure she everything she needs.
FALL CELBRATION
Plans for the Fall Celebration, set to start Friday with a performance by The Verve Pipe, are “coming along pretty well,” Newkirk said Monday.
Some traffic adjustments will be made to accommodate the thousands of people expected to flock to the city for the weekend.
South Main Street will be shut down midday Thursday through “roughly noon on Monday,” Newkirk said, adding that it’s cheaper to have the festival’s massive 40-foot by 140-foot tent taken down on Monday than it would be to have it done on Sunday.
Eastbound U.S. 10 traffic will be redirected to South Reinberg, First and Second streets, and Columbia Avenue; westbound U.S. 10 traffic will be directed to North Columbia Avenue and to Broadway and Reinberg streets; and two-way local traffic will still be permitted for residents.
U.S. 10 though the city will be closed from noon on Friday until after the festivities on Saturday night, Newkirk added.
HONORING BAXTER
The city approved a resolution to commemorate and honor Joe Baxter following the former Scottville mayor and city commissioner’s death on Sept. 3.
Baxter — a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, retiring after four tours with the rank of First Sergeant — was also the chair of the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Fund for more than 30 years.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in commending Baxter for his service to the city, the veteran community and to the nation.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners approved a resolution to put Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the books as an official city holiday.
Newkirk said the issue arose due to a discrepancy in the number of holidays listed in the personnel manual.
Mayor Marcy Spencer elaborated, stating that employees used to get their birthdays off as paid holidays. When that policy changed, the number in the text was not updated.
“Looking at the calendar, there’s a couple holidays that should be recognized,” Newkirk said. “Most businesses and banks are closed (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) … the state’s closed, and that’s something we need to get caught up with and have recognized in the city of Scottville.”
The recommendation was unanimously supported by commissioners, and City Hall will be closed on Jan. 16, 2023, though Newkirk said city police would still be working, and the Department of Public Works will be available if needed.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city’s Downtown Development Authority has received five bids from construction companies in response to a request for proposals for a project manager for the first phase of the rehabilitation of Optimist Hall, which is the first phase of the Optimist Park and Sculpture Project.
Newkirk said a DDA subcommittee is reviewing the proposals and will make a recommendation about who the city should select.
Josh Henry addressed the commission during the public comment period to give an update on fundraising efforts to help with needed repairs at the fish-cleaning station at Riverside Park. Henry said $3,500 has been raised so far.
Donations can be made to a GoFundMe which has been set up specifically for the project, or they can be taken to Henry’s Landing, 701 S. Scottville Road.