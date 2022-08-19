Scottville’s brownfield authority is up and running, and the city will consider signing off on its official bylaws on Monday.
The city commission is likely to take action on the bylaws when it meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The bylaws outline procedures and policies for the new body, dubbed the Scottville Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the authority held its first meeting on Thursday, adding that the bylaws had to follow the formation of the board out of necessity.
“We didn’t have bylaws yet because we didn’t have the complete board,” he said.
The finalization of the board was delayed due to some last-minute lineup changes.
Scottville is collaborating with Ludington on brownfield issues, and the two cities have appointed the same members to their boards to help facilitate that. However, the makeup of the boards shifted a bit when Pere Marquette Charter Township — originally included in plans for a joint authority — withdrew on July 12, leaving two open board seats for the cities to fill.
Both Scottville and Ludington approved appointing replacement members Ray Biggs, president of West Shore Bank, and Scott Merrick of Gourmet Mushrooms. Biggs and Merrick joined Newkirk, Scottville Planning Commissioner Al Deering, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, Ludington City Councilor John Terzano, Mason County Central Superintendent Jeff Mount, Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Kyle Corlett and Ludington Mass Transit Authority Executive Director Paul Keson.
Newkirk said the board’s first meeting consisted of an “intro” from Susan Wenzlick of Fishbeck — a consulting agency that is contracting with both Scottville and Ludington to advise on brownfield matters.
“We talked about what the point is and why it’s beneficial,” Newkirk said. “There’s advantages for Ludington and there’s advantages for Scottville.
“Scottville is able to do a few smaller things … and maybe … some bigger aspects of remediation and cleanup that a small town wouldn’t be able to do without brownfield.”
Newkirk said the authority will next convene for an organizational meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
He added that “there are some interested parties that are eager for us to get started.”
DATA RECOVERY
Newkirk will talk to city commissioners about a request for a “laptop data recovery request,” for city-run devices, though he did not share details about why the data recovery is needed.
“There was a laptop that was erased and a cellphone that was erased that we need to recover,” Newkirk said Thursday, adding that he “can’t discuss” why the recovery is necessary until Monday, as he’s waiting for confirmation from City Attorney Carlos Alvarado about whether the issue falls under attorney-client privilege.
A company called Ontrack said the cost of the recovery would be between $800 and $1,800, but there might be an additional cost if the data exceeds 1 terabyte.
FIRE DEPT. FENCE
The commission will revisit a request for financial help from the Mason County Rural Fire Authority. The MCRFA is seeking the city’s help in paying for the replacement of a damaged fence at the Scottville Fire Department.
The cost of repairing the fence would range from $2,134 to $3,278, depending on the materials used, according to an proposal from Straight Fence in Manistee.
The city’s representative on the MCRFA, Bill Lehrbass, previously stated that any contribution from the city would help. The request was referred to the finance committee for review.
Newkirk said there could be some additional assistance from a property owner whose building is near the fire department.