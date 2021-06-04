Scottville will consider changing its protocol for keeping chickens in the city limits when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk previously told the Daily News that one of his goals for the position — which he took over in early May — was to streamline the process by which residents acquire permission to keep chickens and possibly other animals.
Based on Monday’s agenda, it seems as though the city might be ready to make progress toward that goal.
Under new business, there’s a first reading of a proposed ordinance to amend section 153.045 of Title XV of the city’s code of ordinances. That section deals with land usage, and the keeping, shelter and storage of livestock and fowl.
A permit application is attached to the meeting packet, outlining suggested guidelines for obtaining permission to keep chickens.
The permit application asks for the name, address, phone number and email address of the applicant, as well as information about the intended project, including the property, parcel number and zoning district. It also asks for the written permission of the property owner, if different from the person residing in the home.
The application stipulates that there are to be no more than six chickens at any home, and there is a $35 fee to file the application.
There are several other stipulations, including that chickens must be fully enclosed and only permitted on lots used primarily for single-family dwelling.
Roosters would remain prohibited.
Currently, the ordinance states, “No animals, livestock or fowl, other than common household pets, shall be permitted to be used, sheltered, or stored in any residential district.” Residents with requests to keep chickens — and other animals, such as ducks and rabbits — have had to obtain permission through a city commission vote, as several have done in recent years.
Newkirk stated previously that he’d like the process of gaining permission to keep chickens to be as accessible as possible for residents, and not be an issue that requires attention from the city commission each time a request comes up. If the ordinance change goes through, it would mean these requests could be handled with a visit to city hall, as long as all the criteria is met.
Monday’s meeting is just a first reading for the proposed ordinance change. If it’s supported by commissioners, it will be advertised to give the public a chance to comment before returning to the commission for a public hearing and second reading. If approved, the change would not go into effect until later in the summer.
Also on Monday, the commission will consider approving $44,135.81 in bills, and will hear reports from various committees.