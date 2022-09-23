Scottville officials on Monday will discuss moving forward with a plan to create a community development director position, and depending on what the city commission decides, whoever’s selected for the job could have some help in early 2023.
When commissioners meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, they’ll consider approving a job description for the role. They’ll also talk about bringing in a capstone student from Michigan State University’s Urban and Regional Planning program to help the community development director on some downtown-focused projects, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Newkirk told the Daily News he’s seeking a $3,500 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County to jumpstart a spring project.
“I’m hoping to get that capstone student in to work alongside the community development director for the spring semester, with a community foundation grant to do some stuff in town,” Newkirk said. “They’ll do a sidewalk assessment, and then projects to be named later that involve the downtown.”
He said he still has to “put some numbers together” to determine the salary for the community development director, but he hopes to have a pay range in place by Monday’s meeting.
The community development director position was first brought up during the July 25 city commission meeting, during which commissioners opted to send the matter to the personnel, rules and ethics committee for review.
Participation in the MSU program will cost $3,500 for the spring semester, which is January through May.
The city will need to develop a project prior to Nov. 22, when proposals are due.
According to a memo in the packet for Monday’s meeting, preliminary selections will be made by Dec. 15.
RIVERSIDE PARK EROSION
The commission hopes to have bids to consider for streambank erosion mitigation work at Riverside Park.
Since 2020, the city has been in talks with the Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA) about installing protection along 265 feet of eroding Pere Marquette River shoreline at the park.
The city contracted with the CRA to oversee the project, and Newkirk said the original timeline indicated bids would be ready for review prior to a projected start date of Oct. 24. However, he said the city has received no proposals yet.
TRICK-OR-TREATING
Commissioners are expected to approve the city’s trick-or-treating for Thursday, Oct. 29.
The specific timeframe has yet to be determined, as Newkirk said the commission is trying to coordinate with the Mason County Central School District and its Trunk-or-Treat event.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city plans to set Dec. 10 as the date for its annual Christmas in Scottville event.
The commission will also hear an update on the Downtown Development Authority’s Optimist Park and Sculpture Project, which recently earned a matching grant of up to $179,704 from The Right Place in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Newkirk said DDA Chair Joe Knowles is expected to provide additional details about the grant during Monday’s meeting.
Knowles will also talk about the DDA’s progress in making a recommendation to the city regarding which firm should serve as project manager for renovations at the former Optimist Hall.
The Optimist Hall work is the first phase of the park and sculpture project, and Knowles previously told the Daily News the DDA had received five proposals from prospective firms.