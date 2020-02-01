SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday will discuss a possible change in contractors for conducting cross-connection control services for Scottville residents.
In the notes for the city commission meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at Scottville City Hall, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that Mead & Hunt, the company that had previously contracted with the city to inspect and identify possible cross-connections — spots when rainwater gets into the municipal water system, increasing the volume of water that is then treated — has terminated its contract with the city.
Magaluk told the Daily News that she believed the reason for the contract termination is that a change in personnel left the company unequipped to handle the workload.
“The engineer that was overseeing the program actually left,” she said.
Magaluk will recommend that the city approve an agreement with CCRA Professional Services LLC, which is a subcontractor of Mead & Hunt. She said that, because cross-connection control services are mandated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the need to have a new contract in place is pressing.
“The city is required by EGLE to conduct surveys of both residential and business water customers to identify and eliminate cross-connections that could result in backflow contamination of our water supply system,” Magaluk stated. “We were contacted by (CCRA) … and they have proposed to transition into a lead role in the CCC services for 2020 at the same contract price as Mead & Hunt.”
