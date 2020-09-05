SCOTTVILLE — City officials will consider soliciting bids for cross-connection repair work in Scottville when the city commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Park.
City Manger Courtney Magaluk wrote in the notes for Tuesday’s meeting that she will seek the commission’s authorization to solicit bids from engineering firms for “preliminary designs and cost estimates” relating to an identified cross-connection — where stormwater is getting into the city’s sewage system — near Fifth and Main streets.
“This cross-connection is costly in terms of what we pay in pumping and treating water unnecessarily, the additional wear and tear on our lift stations and the labor costs that result from system monitoring and repairs due to the excess volumes,” Magaluk wrote, adding that the Scottville Department of Public Works has investigated the issue.
“It is our goal to move forward as quickly as possible with this design phase, including seeking either permanent or temporary measures, before we deal with the spring snowmelt and precipitation volumes,” Magaluk wrote.
The finance committee has approved moving forward with bid solicitation, she added.
BOTTLE AND CAN DRIVE
During Tuesday’s meeting, the city will recognize several youths who have assisted with a series of bottle-and-can drives to raise funds for repairs at MacPhail Field during the spring and summer.
The fundraising efforts were overseen by Officer Katrina Skinner of the Scottville Police Department.
Magaluk told the Daily News in a message that donations from the drives are still coming in.
“They are still processing donations… To date, they have raised approximately $6,000,” Magaluk stated. “Repairs so far have included fixing and repainting bleachers, painting the dugouts, roof repairs and a new sign.
“We’ve also had material donations and matches that have taken the dollars even further. If fundraising allows, there are hopes for a new pavilion.”
ASSESSOR AGREEMENT
The commission is also set to consider an interlocal agreement for county-wide assessing services.
County Administrator Fabian Knizacky will be present at Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions about the agreement, which would “provide more stringent minimum qualifications that (city and county) assessors must meet,” according to Magaluk.
The city recently opted to negotiate a contract with Greg Barnett for the position of city assessor. Magaluk said the negotiated contract will meet the requirements of the agreement.
RIVERSIDE PARK REPAIRS
Also on Monday, the city will consider bids for roof repairs to the restroom building at Riverside Park.
“This roof is approximately 20 years old, and it appears that some issues related to its initial installation… are resulting in leaks into the building,” Magaluk said. “There is current staining on the ceiling and potential for more costly damage if it is not repaired in a timely manner.”
The city has received three bids for the repairs. Magaluk said both the parks and recreation committee and the finance committee have approved accepting the low bid of $5,708 from Roofing Solutions by Bill Brooks.