SCOTTVILLE — City officials in Scottville will discuss plans to repay Mason County for the city’s share of a wastewater lift station repair project that is now complete.
The issue will be discussed by the Scottville City Commission when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The public can join via Zoom using 850 4512 4399 as the meeting ID and 49454 as the passcode.
In April 2020, an advance agreement between the Scottville and Mason County was approved to help the city with expenses associated with the replacement of the damaged Lift Station 1, which services Amber Township and West Shore Community College in addition to the city.
Scottville was originally responsible for a majority of the flow from the station. In 2019, when the cost of some extensive repairs were found to be significantly higher than expected, the Mason County Board of Commissioners voted to purchase a portion of Scottville’s share of the station, leaving the city with a smaller portion of the bill. The county also provided an advance for those funds.
In a note to Acting City Manager Matt Murphy, Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky provided a breakdown of the costs and the payment schedule, referencing the initial figures and stating that the project was completed under budget.
“Mason County, the City of Scottville and Amber Township agreed to design and construct a common lift station located at 4567 W. U.S. 10… with an estimated cost of $962,000,” Knizacky wrote. “I am pleased to advise you that this project has been completed at a cost of $888,087.92.”
Scottville’s 26.29-percent share is $233,478.33.
“Mason County and the City of Scottville approved the 2020 advance agreement to provide Scottville with the funds necessary to pay its portion of the project,” Knizacky wrote. “Mason County has paid half the City of Scottville’s 26.92-percent share totaling $233,478.33 in accordance with the terms of the advance agreement. The City of Scottville will pay the advance back to the county over the next 20 years.”
A payment schedule has been laid out through 2040, and payments will be taken in April and October of each year.
Other business
The city will also consider bids for tree removal at 10 locations in and near the city. Bids have been received from Bulldog Unlimited LLC, Extreme Trees, Tree Works, Alpine Tree and Mac Trees. Bids vary based on the amount of work included in each proposal.
The commission will also consider a request from the Mason-Lake Conservation District to donate $475 to the Household Hazardous Waste program, which safely disposes of about 40,000 pounds of waste per year for Mason County alone.
There is also a request to allow the local conservation districts to host the event this year, with a target date of Saturday, Aug. 21.
Commissioners will also consider the budget of the Mason County Rural Fire Authority (MCRFA), which saw expenditures surpass revenues in 2020 for the second year in a row, according to the board.
In a memo to the city, the MCRFA board stated that it is planning to request an additional 3/8 of a mill from voters in May to provide for increases in expenses.
Some of the higher expenses outlined by the board included increases of $8,470 for operating expenses, $6,036 for property and liability insurance, $13,000 for utilities, and $1,425 for education and training.
Also on Monday, the city will consider the buy-back of a burial plot at Brookside Cemetery.