SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in a video-conferencing format to accommodate the restrictions on public gatherings in light of COVID-19.
In order to attend the meeting, commissioners and members of the public can visit a the city’s website at www.cityofscottville.org, where there is a link posted to a meeting in the Zoom video application.
There will also be an audio-only option. To access the meeting in audio only, call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099. Participants will be asked to enter in a meeting ID number, that number is 960-9487-9723.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated in an email on Friday that there would be a public practice meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday that can be accessed through the same means. The practice meeting can be reached via a link also posted on the city’s website.
