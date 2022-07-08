Scottville plans to fill the final two seats in its brownfield authority on Monday, adding representatives from the Ludington Mass Transit Authority and the Ludington Area School District.
When the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, LMTA Executive Director Paul Keson and LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett will be considered for the two remaining positions on the new board, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Similar votes are expected to come from the Ludington City Council and the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board. Scottville, P.M. Township and Ludington are planning to collaborate with a newly formed brownfield authority, separate from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, with each municipality planning to appoint the same members to its board. The representation will be split between the two cities, the township and other entities from the area.
Brownfield authorities can provide incentives for the development of contaminated, blighted or functionally obsolete properties.
During the commission’s previous meeting on June 27, officials approved five positions on the board, with Scottville being represented by Newkirk and Al Deering; P.M. Township represented by Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Kristen Lange; the City of Ludington represented by City Manager Mitch Foster and City Councilor John Terzano; and Mason County Central Schools represented by Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Newkirk stated that the Ludington City Council would also take a vote about including Keson and Corlett in Ludington’s board, while P.M. Township will discuss the issue on Tuesday.
FOOD TRUCKS
The commission will hold a public hearing for a proposed food truck ordinance, drafted with a goal of increasing fees and providing more resources to prospective vendors that might come to the city in the future.
A first reading of the proposal was held at the previous meeting, during which Newkirk stated that the existing ordinance covered “all solicitation,” and that one specific to food vendors would benefit the city.
“The (current) ordinance was for all solicitation, whether it was door-to-door or peddlers and push-carts. It covered a myriad of different things, and it’s outdated,” Newkirk told the Daily News. “We kept that in place. This new ordinance is … just going to apply to food trucks and where they can be, with a new fee schedule.”
The fees are still being determined, and will likely come up at the next meeting at a later date — likely at the next meeting, according to Newkirk — but they will be higher than the current rate of $75 per year for a food truck operator.
Newkirk said that food trucks have had success in the city in the last year, and he believes there’s room for growth. Additional funds from raised fees would go into creating better conditions for those trucks to operate, too.
“We want to be able to provide resources, so by upping the fees, we can help out … by having a seating area or fenced area,” Newkirk said, adding that the goal is to “make money to put back into other areas” and to “bring in some interest” from new vendors.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission will consider upgrading some computer software at City Hall for a total of about $12,640.
Newkirk stated in the meeting notes that it would be “advantageous” to upgrade the city’s BS&A software, which handles a bulk of its business, to allow staff to work remotely.
Newkirk estimates that the change would increase efficiency and come with fewer annual fees. He said the savings would cover the upgrade within about six years.
Commissioners will also consider making an upgrade to the water department’s data collection and billing processes with a system that would bring the city closer to being able to conduct water readings remotely, without any house visits.
Ferguson Waterworks has drafted a proposal for purchasing new water-reading technology for about $11,000.