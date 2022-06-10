There are four positions on the Scottville City Commission that will be expiring this year, and nominating petitions will soon be available for prospective candidates.
The city commission will discuss the issue, and others relating to the November election, when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Scottville City Clerk Kelse Lester previously told the Daily News that the expiring seats belong to Mayor Marcy Spencer, Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway and commissioners Eric Thue and Meg Cooper.
At the last city commission meeting, Cooper resigned from her seat after relocating out of the city limits, and while the city has yet to find a replacement, the term itself is still set to expire.
The expiring seats are each four-year, commissioner-at-large terms, as Scottville fully incorporates the revisions made as a result of the May 2020 ballot measure to consolidate the city’s two wards into one.
The terms each expire in 2026.
Newkirk said nominating petitions will be available June 14, and can be picked up in person at City Hall, 105 N. Main St. Prospective candidates need to reside in the City of Scottville, and must acquire 25 signatures of support from Scottville residents in order to enter the race for the open seats.
Petitions must be turned in at City Hall no later than 4 p.m. on July 14.
The commission is also set to discuss appointing a replacement for Cooper. City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said, as of Friday afternoon, that the city had few if any prospective candidates to fill the seat, and noted that whoever did fill it would only be guaranteed a position until the general election.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will also revisit the issue of placing amendments to the city charter on the November ballot.
On May 24, commissioners signed off on putting several proposed charter changes before voters on Nov. 8. According to Newkirk, the proposed amendments — many of which update language dating back to 1958 — are in the process of being tweaked by City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
Proposed amendments include clearer definitions regarding the city’s liability, upgrading phrasing in the charter, incorporating the Freedom of Information Act as a “guiding document” for disclosing and maintaining the city’s documents, and eliminating portions of the charter that are outdated or superseded by state law.
Also on Monday, commissioners will consider amendments to the city’s budget, “to properly account for the revenues and expenditures associated with audit and bank procedures.”
Amendments include increases to Newkirk’s and Lester’s respective salaries, and changes to local street, refuse-collection and sewer disposal fund expenditures.