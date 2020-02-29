SCOTTVILLE — The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has made a major step toward its long-standing goal of purchasing the Scottville Optimist Hall building and grounds for the development of a community park.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk will discuss a recent move by the DDA to approve a commitment letter from West Shore Bank for a five-year, $49,500 loan to fund the project during Monday’s city commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.
In notes to the commission, Magaluk wrote that the DDA authorized her to sign the purchase on the DDA’s behalf during a special meeting on Feb. 28.
“The loan agreement is specifically between the bank and the DDA, not the city as a whole,” Magaluk wrote. “However, our city attorney (Tracy Thompson) has recommended that it also be brought forward to the city commission for affirmation.”
Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday that making headway on the project is exciting, and added that “West Shore Bank has been really awesome to work with.”
The DDA’s plan to purchase the Optimist grounds appeared to stall in November 2019 after the city commission opted not to approve a recommendation from the DDA to lease the property.
