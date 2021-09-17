The Scottville City Commission will consider filling the vacancy left by Sally Cole when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The notes for Monday’s meeting state that City Manager Jimmy Newkirk has received a letter of interest from Eric Thue about serving out the remainder of Cole’s term as a commissioner-at-large, which Cole resigned from on Sept. 7.
Thue is a contractor and owner of Thue Painting. He previously sought a seat on the commission in July after the resignation of Brian Benyo. That position ultimately went to Aaron Seiter.
Thue stated in a letter to Newkirk that he’s excited about the prospect of serving the city.
“I have many ideas I believe are very practical and would aid in seeing the downtown prosper,” Thue wrote. “I am very passionate to see the City of Scottville, my hometown, thrive and flourish once again.”
There are no other letters of interest noted within the notes for the meeting. The city has until its meeting on Oct. 5 to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Cole’s term.
OUTDOOR DINING ZONES
The commission will consider a resolution to allow for the creation of an Outdoor Dining and Social Zone on eligible city streets, city-owned parking lots or other areas within the Downtown Development Authority district.
The resolution cites hardships that businesses have undergone as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a desire to support downtown businesses, as a rationale for the measure.
If approved, it would allow Newkirk to create or renew outdoor dining and social zones, in conjunction with the DDA or Scottville businesses wishing to establish those zones. It would allow for “onsite consumption of alcoholic beverages,” but it would not remove the need for proper approvals and permits from the State of Michigan.
The resolution states that it would “effectively and immediately” establish an Outdoor Dining and Social Zone in the DDA boundaries through Dec. 31, 2024.
It would grant the city manager authority to issue approvals and create seating areas within “any sidewalk, on-street parking space or space within city-owned parking lots” within the DDA.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city will consider extending its snow removal agreement with Jabrocki Excavating. The costs for removal are $60 per hour for plowing and $175 per hour for the use of a front loader. The cost for snow removal from city sidewalks would be $55 per hour, with a $15 charge to salt sidewalks if needed.
In October 2020, when the city first sought bids, it included a stipulation for two one-year extensions.