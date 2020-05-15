SCOTTVILLE — Officials in Scottville will consider purchasing new equipment for the city’s police department during the regular meeting of the city commission at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will again be held via the Zoom video-conferencing app to be in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy has identified a need for new radar equipment in both of the city’s patrol cars. There is also a need for a new light bar on one of the vehicles, as it currently has one that is more than 10 years old, and outdated compared to the more visible modern LED models.
The total cost of the light bar with installation is $2,025, and each radar unit is $1,497, according to Magaluk.
Magaluk said the funds should be available in the city’s budget.
