Scottville officials on Monday will consider signing off on a request for proposals for a project manager to lead the Downtown Development Authority’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the Optimist Hall as part of the Optimist Park and Sculpture project.
The RFP will go before the city commission for approval during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The need for a project manager comes at the suggestion of Mayor Marcy Spencer, who reiterated during a special DDA board meeting on Aug. 1 that someone should be hired to head up the work on the DDA-owned building, located at 105 Green St.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting that the DDA members have had friends with construction knowledge come in to do some preliminary work, but he agreed with Spencer that “a dedicated person to guide the project is needed.”
Upgrades to the Optimist building are the first phase of a multi-year plan to revitalize the Optimist grounds and turn the area into a community park, with a sculpture honoring the Scottville Clown Band.
The moving and refurbishing of the Clown Band Shell are also part of the DDA’s long-term goals, along with installing playground equipment and landscaping the Optimist grounds.
The DDA acquired the building from the Scottville Optimist Club at a 50% discount for roughly $50,000 in 2020, and fundraising has been underway since June 2021, with roughly $250,000 brought in so far. That money would be used to fund the project manager position, according to Newkirk.
The RFP states that the Optimist building is 7,500 square feet and that remodeling and mechanical upgrades to the existing structure are the primary focus.
The target start date for the work on the building is Oct. 1, with a completion date of July 1, 2023.
The cost of the building renovation is expected to be $406,000 to $506,000, according to the RFP.
Proposals can be sent to the City of Scottville, Attn: City Manager and DDA Board, Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville, MI 49454.
Questions can be sent via email to DDA chairperson Joe Knowles at joe@smith-eddy.com, but Newkirk said the proposals themselves should be sealed and submitted via mail.
Proposals will not be accepted after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
FIRE DEPT. FENCE
The city will consider a request from the Mason County Rural Fire Authority to help with costs associated with fixing a broken fence behind the Scottville Fire Department.
Newkirk said the fence was damaged when the city took down a blighted home on State Street near the fire department.
“When they hauled out the house, they accessed it from the fire department on Broadway and took the debris out through the fire department property,” Newkirk said.
The fence was broken in the process, but Newkirk said it had “seen better days in the first place.”
“It’s well beyond its usefulness and … needs to be replaced,” Newkirk said.
The total cost of the work, according to a proposal from Straight Fence, would be $3,278.
Newkirk said he’s not sure how much the city will be asked to contribute, but he’s hoping to have that cleared up by Scottville’s MCRFA representative Bill Lehrbass on Monday.
CITY HALL CLOSURE
Newkirk will seek permission from the commission to close City Hall on Aug. 19 to conduct some repairs to the HVAC unit for a cost of $1,877, according to a proposal from Chris Carr Mechanical.
Newkirk said the HVAC system has been malfunctioning, sending an excess of cold air to the commission room and to his office.
Newkirk said he had Carr come in and diagnose the issue, which revealed that “the air ducts in City Hall are collapsing in on themselves and therefore not allowing the doors to close between zones.”
He said in the winter, the same problem will occur with the heat.
“Unfortunately, the air ducts need to be replaced all at the same time and they are located directly above the clerk and treasurer’s desks,” he said.
If City Hall is closed, Newkirk said Scottville police and DPW workers would still be available to help residents with issues that may come up.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city commission is expected to close U.S. 10 for the planned Scottville Fall Celebration in September, which will kick off with a performance by The Verve Pipe on Friday, Sept. 16.
Newkirk said the closure will last from noon on Sept. 16 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, adding that, if possible, the closure might end earlier in the day.
If approved, the closure would be in place from North Reinberg Avenue to North Columbia Avenue.
Traffic would be rerouted around the city’s downtown district via Broadway Avenue.
Newkirk said if possible, the city will remove the closure prior to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Commissioners will also consider bids for tree-removal and tree-trimming services on State, Paul, Crowley, Main and Thomas streets, as well as Columbia Avenue and an alley on Broadway and James streets.
The city received bids from Alpine Tree service for $11,675; Mac’s Tree Service for $16,150; and Treeworks Inc. for $18,500.
Newkirk will recommend that the city pick Alpine, “as they are not only the low bidders, but also … the company hired last year, and they did a good job.”