SCOTTVILLE — City officials in Scottville will begin to enforce guidelines regarding public comments made during meetings on Monday more formally, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
In the notes for the regular meeting of the Scottville City Commission, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall, Magaluk stated that she had made some “procedural improvements” to the way public comment is structured, after the comment period on Monday, Feb. 4, became contentious.
During that meeting, Roy and Linda Holden, co-owners of Holden’s Home Emporium, inquired about a letter they had submitted to the commission in support of allowing medical marijuana dispensary to operate within the city limits. When the commissioners did not discuss the letter, the Linda asked if they could read it out loud, to which Mayor Bruce Krieger replied that she could not.
Several people who attended the meeting to support the Holdens expressed their disapproval, with former city commissioner Ed Hahn going as far as to ask if it was legal for the mayor to determine how the allotted 3-minute public comment time is used.
Jennifer Dukarski, deputy general council with the Michigan Press Association, said that action might have constituted a violation of the Open Meetings Act (OMA).
