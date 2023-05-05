Scottville could have its first active rental inspection policy in years if city commissioners approve an agreement with SAFEbuilt during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The agreement states that the company would provide rental inspections and various zoning and permitting services at a cost of approximately $65,000 per year.
SAFEbuilt’s services would be based on a three-year term, with automatic renewal for subsequent one-year terms thereafter.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said services would be provided at fee-based, hourly and monthly rates.
Code enforcements — costing $65 per hour — would be paid by landlords of rental properties, while the city would cover the $1,750 monthly cost of permit technician services and the $2,816 monthly cost of zoning permit review and other administrative services.
Newkirk said the code enforcement fee is “comparable to wages, benefits and the opportunity cost” of having himself or a police officer continue to perform those duties. Scottville police would continue to enforce ordinances relating to the city as a whole.
If the agreement is approved, it would bring an end to a longstanding effort to resurrect rental inspection services in the city.
“It’s been about three years,” Newkirk told the Daily News, adding that he attempted to start a program after he was hired, but “it never really got off the ground.”
“We were trying to do it ourselves from scratch, and it didn’t really work out,” he said.
Newkirk said he looked to Manistee — a nearby community with similar needs — for direction on rental inspections, and found that SAFEbuilt contracts with the city. Discussions with the company then led to additional services that could save money and time for Scottville, Newkirk said.
If the agreement is approved, Newkirk said a SAFEbuilt employee would be stationed at City Hall, and in addition to that, both the city and residents would have 24/7 access to a call center should any after-hours issues arise.
Newkirk said he’s “not expecting or asking for a vote” on the issue at Monday’s meeting, but “the commission needs to discuss it, because it’s something that’s needed.
“It’ll be up to the commission where we go from here,” he said.
VACANCY
The city has another resignation on its hands, and officials are expected to approve it and formally declare a vacancy on Monday.
Commissioner-at-large Susan Evans is stepping down from her post with the city, according to a memo from Newkirk included in the meeting packet.
In a letter to Newkirk and the city dated April 24, Evans announced her intention to resign from the commission and from all committee assignments.
She was first appointed on Jan. 23 to fill a seat vacated by Nathan Yeomans.
“I appreciate the time and courtesies extended to me during my short tenure,” she wrote. “It has been a pleasure to serve on the board and I wish the commissioners and city staff continued success.”
Evans declined to comment to the Daily News on the reason for her departure.
Newkirk stated that if the commission accepts Evans’ resignation, the search for a replacement will start “immediately.”
He noted that someone will need to be appointed to fill the position by May 22.
Evans’ seat is a partial-term position expiring in November 2024.
To be considered for the position, applicants must be residents and registered voters in Scottville, and must submit a letter of interest to Scottville City Hall, 105 S. Main St., by 5 p.m. Friday, May 19.
BUDGET
The city is also expected to approve its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The budget resolution outlines $928,950 in revenue and $967,975 in expenses for the general fund.
It also anticipates $406,000 in revenue and $388,200 in expenses for the sewage disposal fund; $394,300 in revenue and $339,550 in expenses for the water fund; $175,000 in revenue and $106,075 in expenses for the major street fund; and $93,000 in revenue and $84,950 in expenses for the local street fund.