Matt Murphy is in the process of stepping down as Scottville’s police chief, and Officer Katrina Skinner has been selected to serve as the interim chief, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Newkirk told the Daily News he believed Friday would be Murphy’s last day on the job, adding that updates on the situation would be given during Monday’s city commission meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Newkirk added that Murphy and Skinner were working together to ensure a “smooth transition” in the wake of Murphy’s departure.
Murphy submitted his letter of resignation on Aug. 24 after a tumultuous month at City Hall that involved a dispute with Newkirk on July 25 about the chain of command.
The Daily News previously reported that the dispute led to both parties temporarily believing Murphy had been dismissed, which in turn drew heated comments from both members of the city commission and the public about the perceived termination of Murphy.
After a meeting facilitated by Carlos Alvarado, then serving as city attorney, there was some clarity on the issue, and the city released a statement on July 27 stating that Murphy was still employed by the city.
The issue seemed to linger, however, and Alvarado resigned on Aug. 22. Though he’s remaining with the city until a replacement attorney can be found, he cited a “divided” commission and the dispute between Newkirk and Murphy as a factor in his decision to step down.
Murphy resigned later that week, telling the Daily News at the time that he hopes his resignation will “be a starting point of healing for the city.”
The city charter states that the police chief has to give 90 days’ notice when resigning, but both Murphy and Newkirk indicated that efforts would be made to shorten that window.
PROJECT MANAGER
The city commission will hear an update about the process of finding a project manager to handle renovation of the former Optimist Hall building, which is the first phase of the Downtown Development Authority’s Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project.
DDA chair Joe Knowles told the Daily News on Thursday that the city received five proposals from prospective management firms. He said the DDA will make a recommendation to the city about which firm to pick “in the near future.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners will consider a resolution to update the personnel manual to add Martin Luther King Jr. Day to the list of holidays observed by City Hall.
Newkirk said the change is required to balance out an outdated policy that counted employee birthdays as holidays.
He said the police department and the DPW will still be on call, but City Hall will otherwise be closed and unstaffed.
The city will also consider a resolution to commemorate and honor Joe Baxter following the former Scottville mayor’s death on Sept. 3.