Scottville’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used to make improvements to the city’s water tower, purchase storage space for Riverside Park and upgrade some police department equipment.
The city commission will consider several proposed uses for the funds when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
City Manger Jimmy Newkirk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting that Scottville received $63,337 in ARPA funding sometime in November.
He told the Daily News that several potential uses for those funds — including some that didn’t fit within the budget and will have to wait — were considered by Scottville’s finance committee.
A few projects, totaling $53,614, have been identified as priorities. Those are the projects that the commission will discuss. There would be a balance of $9,763 that would be used for future expenses if all of the projects are approved.
The most costly item in the list has to do with the city’s water tower. Commissioners will consider using ARPA funds to pay for maintenance and inspection that lines up with the inspections in other municipalities, and the installation of a new mixer at the water tower, all of which totals $33,250.
“The tower is in good shape, but scheduling now would allow us to be on a schedule with towers in Ludington and P.M. Township,” Newkirk wrote in the meeting notes. “This will reduce future costs, as we won’t pay for a full set-up or mileage fees as the contractors would already be in the area.”
The cost would be about $3,500 for an electrical contractor; $4,750 for maintenance and inspection of the tank; and $,4,000 to $5,000 to wash the tank’s exterior.
The cost is expected to be $15,000 for the GS-9 submersible water storage tank mixer being recommended by Newkirk and the operator in charge.
Newkirk said the mixer upgrade was needed “to keep the water in the tank moving so it doesn’t just sit.”
If approved, the mixer will be installed into the top of the tower to “ensure consistent levels through Scottville’s water system.”
Newkirk wrote that the project is “a necessary step to continue making needed improvements and efficient processes in Scottville’s water system.”
Purchasing a storage unit at Riverside Park would also be an overdue upgrade, according to Newkirk.
“Riverside Park has not seen improvements in several yeas. There is no storage, and in previous years the mowers/equipment were kept at the DPW,” he wrote. “The park now has two riding mowers, needs storage for supplies and currently has room for neither.”
The city will consider purchasing a prebuilt 12-foot by 20-foot garage for the park totaling $7,000.
Newkirk noted that some additional gravel, and some additional city staff time, might need to be added to the total cost for the work.
Commissioners will also consider spending $13,364 for two handheld radios and one vehicle radio for the Scottville Police Department.
“Increased security measures in radio encryption and improved technology will make Scottville’s police department radios obsolete in the very near future. This purchase will complete the upgrade for radios in each of the vehicles and handhelds that our officers use every day,” Newkirk wrote.
He added that the hope is not just to address current problems, but to anticipate issues that might arise down the line. With the radios, Newkirk said the items from Motorola Solutions would keep police equipment “relevant for several years into the future.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city has reserved time on the agenda to hear from County Commissioner Steve Hull and a representative from the Mason County Rural Fire Authority, should they choose to attend.
Newkirk said he doesn’t anticipate any specific business from the county or the authority, but he said the city’s representatives should not be confined to the 3-minute limit for public comment if they have matters they need to address commissioners about.