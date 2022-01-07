An investment policy for the city of Scottville will be reviewed and is expected to be adopted Monday by city commissioners.
The policy is on the agenda for the Scottville City Commission’s upcoming meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said it’s “pretty boilerplate,” and that it doesn’t reflect any immediate changes to where the city is investing its money. Before Scottville can even do that, Newkirk said, there’s a need for an update in the policy.
“Our investment policy was out of compliance with state standards, so we have to make it up to date with what the state requires,” he said.
Newkirk said the idea of updating Scottville’s investment policy has been floating around for some time — longer than he’s been on the job.
The investment policy outlines best practices for management of city funds, acting as a rubric for preserving existing capital and generating higher, more secure investment returns, according to the notes a resolution that will go before commissioners.
The resolution states that the primary objectives of the policy are safety, diversification, liquidity and maximizing returns on investments.
If approved, responsibility for the investment program would be delegated to Newkirk and City Treasurer Kathy Shafer, with the responsibility for “all transactions undertaken” going to Shafer. Shafer will also be tasked with establishing a “system of controls to regulate the activities of subordinate officials.”
The resolution also outlines practices for safekeeping and custody, reporting and conflicts of interest, stating that “officials and employees involved in the investment program shall refrain from personal business activity that could conflict with the investment program, or impair their ability to make impartial investment decisions.”
The policy “applies to all financial assets of the city,” including the general fund, special revenue funds and any new funds that are established after its adoption.
As for any future changes to the way the city invests its funds, Newkirk said those might come in time, but not until the policy is implemented.
“We may make a change for a better return on investment, but we can’t until we update this,” he said.
The policy will be reviewed each year, and modified must be approved by the city commission, according to the resolution.
VACANCIES
Also on Monday, the commission is expected to reappoint Joe Knowles to the Downtown Development Authority board. Monday’s meeting packet states that two seats still need to be filled on the DDA
Two new appointments are also on the agenda. The commission is expected to approve Carole Yeowmans and Ari Hoekstra to serve on the city’s parks and recreation committee.