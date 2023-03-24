Scottville is ready to update its policy for dealing with blight violations in the city limits.
When the city commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, officials will vote on a proposed revision to the blight ordinance that would “streamline” the city’s procedures and consolidate and add clarity to previous policies, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
The revision has been in the works for some time, and it’s been in the home stretch since a public hearing was held in mid-December.
“This process was started last fall with the goal of streamlining and eliminating confusing language in the penalty process for blight and city ordinance violations,” Newkirk stated in a memo to the commission.
Newkirk told the Daily News on Thursday that commission action on the revision was “on hold for a little bit” due to various factors, but he said the city “needs to have it in place for the spring and summer.”
One of the chief points of confusion with the existing ordinance is that there were discrepancies between it and the international property maintenance code used as a rubric to inform such policies.
Newkirk stated in December that it was unclear whether blight violations would be considered civil infractions or misdemeanors.
The new ordinance would establish that blight violations are considered municipal civil infractions with fines of up to $500 for a first offense, a $250 minimum fine for first repeat offenses, and a fine of no less than $500 for subsequent violations.
Repeated violations could constitute a misdemeanor, which would come with a fine of up to $500, plus prosecution costs and up to 90 days’ jail time.
“It streamlines it, but it also cleans up the vagueness or ambiguity,” Newkirk said of the new ordinance.
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect 15 days thereafter.
BEAN ROAD
Included in the packet for Monday’s meeting is a letter from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development stating the city was not selected to receive funding for repairs on South Bean Road.
Not receiving the grant is not going to deter the city from continuing to plan for the project, according to Newkirk.
“We’re trying some different avenues for that,” he said. “It really needs to be rebuilt, not repaved.”
In an email to the Daily News, Newkirk said he’s “already seeking other funding sources” for the roadway, as it’s “a vital shipping route to Gourmet Mushroom and the Mason County Road Commission.”
Newkirk said he has not applied in earnest for any other grants, but he plans to soon.
The work is expected to cost between $100,000 and $120,000.
BS&A UPGRADE, PAYMENT INTERRUPTIONS
The city will soon transition to an upgraded, cloud-based version of its BS&A accounting, human resources and utilities management program.
Due to the upgrade, there will be some interruptions to the city’s ability to process payments and access information from Wednesday, March 28 through the end of next week.
The city will still accept payments and honor the date they’re received, according to Newkirk, but the payments themselves won’t be processed until April 3.
“There is never a good time to have your accounting system down but it is necessary to complete final data migrations into the new system,” Newkirk stated. “We should be up and running on Monday, April 3, and BS&A will be working with us both remotely and on-site to roll out the new system.”
The update was approved by city in 2022, but with new faces on the commission, Newkirk stated that he wants to go over the upgrade prior its rollout.
He said the upgrade will be more efficient for city staff and residents alike.
“This is a huge upgrade as far as our data and accounting processes are concerned. There are many inactive accounts, non-existent addresses and inefficient processes that we work around to accomplish daily tasks,” Newkirk said.