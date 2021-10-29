Plans to review and potentially update Scottville’s truck routes will be discussed by city commissioners when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The truck routes haven’t been updated in decades, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, and the commission will begin the process of reevaluating those routes for multiple reasons.
“It hasn’t been updated since the (U.S. 10/31) bypass was built. As part of our overall plan, we want to revisit that, and make sure the roads are the appropriate grade (for truck traffic),” Newkirk said.
He said one of the city’s goals is to encourage semi and delivery trucks to use the bypass as much as possible, keeping them from tight turns at the intersection of State Street/U.S. 10 and Main Street, where there have been vehicle accidents due to the narrow road space.
“Just last week … a truck side-swiped a car and kept on going. … They probably didn’t even know they’d hit a car,” Newkirk said. “It didn’t do a lot of damage, but it took out a side-mirror.”
Another hope for the truck route update is to make sure the roads that are designated for truck use meet quality standards for bearing the weight.
“There’s an established truck route that avoids the downtown section, so before we start enforcing a 40-year-old truck route, we need to do our diligence to make sure it’s still up to standards,” he said.
Newkirk said current truck routes include South Reinberg Avenue to West First Street to Main Street if coming to Scottville from Ludington; and Columbia Avenue to Broadway Street to Main Street if heading into town from the east.
He said there are some other roads that “aren’t in play anymore” because there are no longer businesses on those routes that require large delivery trucks.
“We’re updating the ordinance because it’s been 40 years,” Newkirk said. “We just want to update, simplify and keep commercial traffic on the roads that are designed and built (for them).”
Board of review
The commission will consider making an appointment to the city’s board of review, and the candidate is no stranger to city government.
Bruce Krieger, a two-time mayor and city commissioner who resigned after the 2020 general election, has submitted a letter of interest regarding the position vacated by Jerry Cole in August.
Newkirk said Krieger was the only applicant for the position.
Commissioners are expected to approve his appointment.
Also on Monday
The city will hear its annual audit report for the fiscal year from Brickley DeLong.
Newkirk said he doesn’t foresee any major surprises.
“We’re in good shape,” he said.