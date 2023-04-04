Scottville is weighing its options for how to fund improvements to Bean Road after failing to obtain a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and it’s turning to the state legislature for help.
When 102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, appeared at Scottville City Hall on Monday for a monthly meeting with constituents, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk approached him about funding some much-needed upgrades for a roughly 1,000-foot portion of South Bean Road.
The road is used by Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms and the Mason County Road Commission, and Newkirk said it needs to be rebuilt entirely.
He said the total cost of the work is expected to be “in the neighborhood” of $120,000 to $140,000.
Scottville applied for a grant through MDARD earlier this year. The city was notified on March 20 that the Bean Road project had not been selected as a grant recipient.
Newkirk said VanderWall indicated there might be options available outside of pursuing grants.
“When I told him (the cost), he said in the state road budget world that’s not a lot of money,” Newkirk said.
VanderWall told the Daily News he’ll certainly look into it.
“I’m willing to go to bat and do what I can to see if there’s a way to find some dollars that are tucked in the budget,” VanderWall said. “We’ll do our best to do whatever we can.”
The fact that the project relates to agricultural facilities might increase the chances of using state funds to cover the cost, according to Newkirk.
VanderWall said he’ll need more information on the scope of the work, including a breakdown of costs and materials, but if possible, he’ll see if there’s a way to set aside some state dollars.
Newkirk previously stated that he’ll continue to pursue possible funding options for the roadwork, which needs to be done one way or another as it’s a “vital shipping route to Gourmet Mushroom and the Mason County Road Commission.”