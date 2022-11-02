Stan Bennette, a member of Catholic War Veterans, Stephan T. Duchon Post 1847 in Manistee, was presented a Quilt of Valor on Sept. 15 by Kris Greve, a local quilter from Manistee.
Bennette served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years. He served in Vietnam for 17 months with the 1st Marine Air Wing, Marine Air Group 16, an all-helicopter group in the early ’60s. He was a helicopter crew chief with a rank of Staff Sergeant. He earned three Purple Hearts, five Air Medals, a Bronze Star with a “V” for valor and 21 other citations. He is also a member of a Veteran Honor Guard, which serves at veteran’s funerals.
“I was introduced to the Quilt of Valor four years ago by a friend who was working on a beautiful quilt reflecting our nation’s patriotic colors,” Greve stated in a release. “My friend told the story of the veteran in her community who was to receive the quilt. It was very touching. Once I heard Stan’s story, I knew making a Quilt of Valor was something I wanted to do. A gift for someone so deserving. It was with great honor that my Quilt of Valor was presented to Stan.”
Post Commander Michael Drake said Bennette was stunned by the honor.
“Stan could not believe it,” Drake stated. “He kept saying ‘Why did you pick me?’”
Drake said Bennette was the first person that came to mind when Greve asked if he knew a veteran to present the quilt to. Drake thought that Bennette represented the ideal of a U.S. Marine as well as a U.S. Armed Forces service person.
Prior to the presentation, Grieve only knew Bennette’s first name. It was not until the night before the presentation that Greve asked Drake, and realized the quilt she was making was for a 45-year friend of the family.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” Quilts are awarded at many different levels. They may go to military hospitals where chaplains award them to service members; they may be awarded to entire service units returning from deployments; they may be awarded at veterans’ homes or they may be awarded individually.