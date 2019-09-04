SCOTTVILLE — Water and sewer rates in Scottville could increase if the cost of repairing a wastewater lift station used by the city and Amber Township can’t be brought down.
Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk and members of the city commission discussed the higher-than-expected bid prices for the repair work — $855,475 from Jason Merkey and $867,5000 from K&R — Monday at city hall.
The bid amounts are so high that Mayor Bruce Krieger pointed out that in order to pay for Scottville’s share, residents’ water bills could increase.
