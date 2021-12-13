A woman wandering around a Scottville home holding an ax was taken into custody without incident early Saturday morning.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated deputies received the call at 7:44 a.m. A deputy on patrol in that area arrived at the home, in the 400 block of East State Street, within moments of receiving that call.
He found the 26-year-old Scottville woman and her father struggling over the ax. The deputy was able to disarm her without incident and take her into custody. The father told deputies that she had been wandering around the house, rambling incoherently, prior to him struggling with her.
During the booking process at the Mason County Jail, a corrections deputy located 2.8 grams of suspected methamphetamines concealed on her person, according to Cole.
She was lodged on charges of assault and possession of methamphetamines.