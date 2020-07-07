The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a fatal crash from early Saturday morning where a Manistee teen died as a result of her injuries.
Manistee County Undersheriff Brian Gutowski said a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 20-year-old Scottville woman rolled over after losing control while traveling on Merkey Road in Filer Township. First responders were called at 3:49 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old Manistee woman, Sydney Jade Riggs, died as a result of the injuries she suffered after being thrown from the vehicle. According to a press release last weekend, the Manistee woman was not wearing a seat belt.
Gutowski said the Scottville woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident. Both women were taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. Gutowski did not know the condition of the Scottville woman, and he would not release her name because the incident is still under investigation.