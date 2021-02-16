SCOTTVILLE — A 72-year-old Scottville woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy said the woman was hit by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of High Street and U.S. 10 in the City of Scottville.
The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m.
Murphy said the woman was transported to an area hospital.
“I don’t know the extent of her injuries,” he said.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Scottville Fire Department and Life EMS assisted Scottville police in responding to the accident.
Undersheriff Derek Wilson told the Daily News that accident reconstructionists from the sheriff’s office would be “putting the pieces together” and continuing to evaluate what happened.
Murphy said the accident is still under investigation and more information would be released when it becomes available.