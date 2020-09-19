SCOTTVILLE — A contract between the City of Scottville and West Shore Community College will be on the agendas of both the Scottville City Commission and the college board Monday, as the city and the college move closer to establishing a shared school resource officer position.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk, in the notes for Monday’s meeting, stated that a final draft of the agreement is ready for review.
She added that City Attorney Carlos Alvarado is also finalizing a parallel draft for Mason County Central Schools, which will also need to sign off on the contract, and noted that MCC’s approval would be required in addition to Scottville’s and WSCC’s.
The city commission will touch on the contract as a general discussion item during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park.
WSCC trustees will hold the first of two public hearings about the issue when the board meets at the MBT board room, offering public access through the Zoom video-conferencing application at 4 p.m. Monday.
WSCC President Scott Ward addressed the contract in a memo to college trustees.
“This contract and other proposed actions by the Board of Trustees provide the City of Scottville Police Department the powers and authorities to serve as public safety officers at WSCC,” Ward wrote. “This agreement will not infringe upon the jurisdictional rights of the Mason County Sheriff.”
The school resource officer would provide law enforcement coverage at college properties. Additionally, Ward said Scottville and Mason County Central would benefit as well.
“Through this three-way collaboration, the City of Scottville will also benefit from an additional officer on their force of the police department,” Ward said.
The contract proposes that WSCC pay the City of Scottville an amount equal to $21,395 for annual operating expenses, including wage and benefits, plus $3,500 for equipment and training costs for the first year.
Payment is subject to an increases in successive years.
The agreement also states that the Scottville will purchase a police vehicle for these services, and WSCC will reimburse the city for no more than $50,000.
Total contract costs for the first year are approximately $75,000, with ongoing costs expected to be $25,000, Ward stated.
Previously, in 2018, WSCC set aside $400,000 to increase college and public safety. In 2019, the college attempted an agreement with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office for an additional deputy, but that was not approved by the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
“The current agreement before you today is the result of efforts over the last year to secure a different partner,” Ward stated.
He added that the agreement had the support of the college’s student senate.
“For years, the Student Senate has advocated for increased campus security… I have informed the current members of Student Senate the potential agreement this summer and received their voice of support,” Ward said.
On Scottville’s agenda
Commissioners will also discuss potential future meeting locations.
As the weather gets colder, holding outdoor meetings at Riverside Park will become less feasible, Magaluk wrote. City Hall is not an option, as gatherings are limited to 10 people. She said the Optimist Hall would not be available until after October, as the building is being winterized in preparation for the November election.
Magaluk noted that holding virtual meetings via Zoom is still allowable under the current executive orders.
The commission will also talk about trick-or-treating guidelines for the year, and the city will revisit the interlock agreement for a county assessor.
On WSCC’s agenda
WSCC trustees will also review the final draft of lease agreements with the Manistee Chamber of Commerce and Michigan Works, as well as a non-binding letter of intent from the Manistee County Community Foundation for the college’s downtown Manistee project at 400 River St.
If the commercial leases are approved, occupancy for the upper level of the building by the college, Michigan Works and Manistee Chamber of Commerce is planned for Dec. 1.
“With approval of the Manistee Community Foundation lease and the build-out of the lower level, the Manistee Community Foundation’s occupancy is estimated to be in January or February of 2021,” Ward noted.