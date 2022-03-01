SCOTTVILLE — A zoning variance request to erect a billboard along U.S. 31 that’s larger than what city ordinance permits has been approved by Scottville officials.
The Zoning Board of Appeals, consisting of all city commissioners, met Monday to hear public comment and take a vote on the matter following a request from property owners Jack Currier and Ryan Mihalek, who have entered a 15-year land-leasing agreement with Lamar Advertising of Muskegon to place a roughly 260-square-foot billboard on their property just south of North Main Street and U.S. 31.
Jeff Hopkins from Lamar Advertising spoke to officials about the plans, saying the sign would be a “traditional billboard,” double-sided and with a single post, angled in both directions.
“It’s the perfect area for it, and I think it will look real nice there,” Hopkins said.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter asked about the specifics of the billboard’s display.
“It’s a static display,” Hopkins said. “Eventually, sometime down the road, depending on what happens in the area, maybe we’ll be back to see if we can do a digital (billboard), but not at this point.”
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the issue went before the city’s planning commission, and they supported it.
“They were all for it, and look forward to any new development that brings more people into town,” he said.
Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans, who’s on the planning commission, said one of the bonuses of the plan is that there are no houses in the immediate area, “so it’s not like it’ll be going in someone’s backyard.”
Newkirk said nearby property owners were notified about the plans via mail and invited to the public hearing. There were a few hesitant parties, but no outright objections.
“I did have a call from the property owner to the south,” Newkirk said. “He’s not opposed to it, but the farther away from his property line, the more he’d appreciate it.”
Hopkins said he recognizes the billboard is a secondary use of a property that might be developed further.
“We don’t want to interfere and put it right in the middle of the property, so we’ll put it as far north as we can, to leave the rest of the property open for development,” he said.
Newkirk said another property owner, to the north of where the billboard will go, was worried about “setting a precedent,” but Newkirk said that’s unlikely.
“That’s the only strip of land, along the bypass, where anything like this could even be feasible,” Newkirk said, adding that state regulations would make it hard to “squeeze in” another billboard closer to where Scottville Road and U.S. 31 meet.
Hopkins stated that there is no designated setback for the billboard, “but we do like to maintain clear vision, of course, so we’ll put it back from the right-of-way however far that is.”
The variance request was necessary because the city’s existing sign ordinance does not allow for a billboard as large as the one Lamar Adversing is planning. Newkirk said that’s partly because portions of the ordinance are out of date.
“I don’t think in ’84, when (the current ordinance) was done, the U.S. 31 bypass was even a thought in anybody’s mind, so it’s really a unique situation,” Newkirk said. “This is so far out of the scope of what the ordinance intended for within the city limits.”
The existing ordinance was also implemented prior to Scottville’s 425 agreement with Amber Township, which effectively makes the billboard’s location part of Scottville for the time being. Newkirk and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado explained the nature of the 425 agreement.
“For a certain number of years, the city and the township agree … that property is going to be administered by the City of Scottville, with benefits and taxing abilities by the city,” Newkirk said. “And so for all purposes, they’re within the city limits for whatever that period of time … and Scottville has the benefit of collecting some taxes, and use of that land.”
Alvarado noted that what the township gets from such an agreement is protection from annexation.
“If the city buys property in a township, theoretically, the city could annex that property next to the city, and it becomes part of the city,” Alvarado said, adding that this is why charter townships, which prohibit 425 agreements, came about.