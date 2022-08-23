SCOTTVILLE — Any plans to replace Carlos Alvarado as Scottville’s attorney will have to wait for action from the city commission, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Alvarado tendered his resignation “effective immediately” on Monday, citing ongoing disputes between commissioners, and between Newkirk and Police Chief Matt Murphy, as his reason for doing so.
No action was taken by the commission to find new legal counsel, and commissioners agreed to pay Alvarado a $190 per-hour fee to finish up any pending legal issues for the remainder of the year. But the fact remains that the city is without an attorney, and it’s unclear when that will change.
Newkirk told the Daily News on Tuesday that there are no current plans to solicit a new attorney, and that the decision to do so has to come from the commission itself.
“Because the city attorney is hired directly by the commission, I don’t have any oversight over that position whatsoever,” he said. “It has to be up to the commission. … Definitely to make a hire, and also to do a (request for proposals from other attorneys).”
Commissioners next meet on Monday, Sept. 12, and while there is no immediate plan to include an RFP on that meeting’s agenda, Newkirk said he has spoken to some commissioners individually about what the city’s next steps should be.
FIRE DEPT. FENCE
Among other business items on Monday, commissioners approved splitting the cost of a new fence at the Scottville Fire Department with the Mason County Rural Fire Authority.
The city agreed to pay 50% of the cost of a chain-link fence with the MCRFA, with each party contributing $1,697. However, Randy Wyman, who owns property adjacent to the fire barn, has offered to kick in the difference to upgrade to a wooden fence, up to $4,250.
“The way I’d like to approach this is to have fire authority, since it’s their quote, they’d pay for the fence, then they will bill Mr. Wyman and the city individually,” Newkirk told commissioners.
The decision received unanimous support from the commission.
The fence was damaged during the demolition of a blighted home, and Newkirk said the city bears some responsibility for that, even though the fence was “in poor shape” to begin with.
“It needed to get done. It’s just the more expedient thing, and the right thing, to do,” Newkirk said. “So we’re getting it done and moving on.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway suggested that the city amend its contract with the MCRFA to clearly stipulate that the authority would handle maintenance and upkeep for the fence, but Newkirk said Tuesday that he didn’t believe that was necessary, since the authority is charged with other basic upkeep — including paying the bills and lawnmowing — at the property.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city approved the bylaws for the Scottville Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, following the first meeting of the board last Thursday.
Newkirk said that the bylaws are “pretty much boilerplate.”
“It’s just how the board is put together, the rules for operating, election of officers, nominations, vacancies. … We’re going to be working on this with Susan Wenzlick of (brownfield consulting firm) Fishbeck for the next few months at least.
“We do have interested parties with properties that could be under development in the near future as we get these going.”
Newkirk said the authority will elect officers at its next meeting, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
The city also approved contributing $5,000 to a housing needs study that is being discussed by other Mason County communities including the City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township.
According to a proposal from Bowen National Research solicited by Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, the cost of the study would be about $24,000.
Newkirk said it’s unclear where Scottville’s $5,000 would go, as no agency or municipality has officially taken the lead on the study, but he said the city is committed to contributing once the plan is more fleshed out.
Newkirk also clarified questions arising from a social media post about the closing of the fish-cleaning station that led some locals to believe the shutdown was a recent development.
Newkirk said it’s been out of operation due to damages since fall 2021, and he believes it will stay that way as repairs would be costly and no contractors are interested in taking on the work. However, he has been talking to some local fishermen about potentially gathering volunteers to monitor the station and “get us through the season.”