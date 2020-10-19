CUSTER — Scouts from all over Michigan arrived for the second annual weekend Camporee in Custer hosted by the American Legion.
Camporees are regional events when Boy Scout troops camp together.
It was refreshing to have the chance to camp and be together, said Troop 175 Committee Chair Richard Rau, retired U.S. Air Force.
He said Troop 175 came to the camporee last year and were excited to return, especially considering how the pandemic impacted many of the regular activities this year.
“These boys want to go camping, they want to be outside and they want to learn these (skills), that’s why they want to be Boy Scouts,” he said. “With the interesting summer we had, the inability to camp... the boys wanted to do this. It could be a foot of snow, and they still want to do this no matter what.”
Even the storm on Friday evening didn’t deter them.
“They’re Boy Scouts, they’re always prepared,” he said.
Rau said events like the camporee also help scouts to become Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts.
The troops arrived on Friday and settled in to their designated camp sites at the Wilwin Lodge in Custer.
Wilwin at Cygnet Cove is a 1,183-acre property designated for veteran relaxation and rehabilitation. It’s also used by scouts free of charge.
The Legion has always supported the Boy Scouts of America, said Clyde Sinclair, scouting committee chairman for the Department of Michigan American Legion. Sinclair organized and oversaw the camporee.
“In Michigan, we charter about 75 Scout Troops across the state,” he said. “At this camporee, we invite all scout troops in Michigan.”
The Legion was conscious of the pandemic while arranging the activities and camping sites, Sinclair said.
Scouts and leaders had their own tents unless they were family, the troops were socially distanced and there were three independent camporees going to limit any potential exposure.
Each of three camporees had about 70 people, including scouts, leaders and staff.
Sinclair said they had a health officer who was a certified emergency responder onsite and there were regular temperature checks.
“With the state of the state, we have to be safe and comply with what the state requirements are. We’ve gone to a lot of lengths to make sure of that,” he said.
The camporee was space-themed this year. The three camporees were named Apollo, Gemini and Challenger after NASA space programs.
On Saturday, despite continued wind and rain, the scouts completed activities for points.
Some stations were traditional skills-building activities such as geocaching (a navigational challenge) and lashing (tying ropes for a specific function), while others were new like the “Jedi Training” when the Scouts hit a can strung from a tree with a “lightsaber.”
Scouts Sam Gies and Jack Williams, from Troop 281, Walker, said they liked the theme and activities, specifically the lashing.
“We got to build a reactor core (transporter),” Gies said.
“It was a bell on a tripod. We had to make it so it didn’t ring,” Williams said.
There was a Native American presentation by reenactor Ray Drysdale. The scouts were able to ask him questions about frontier life, such as what the difference is between gun powder and black powder.
“The scouts love the outdoors, love the camping. We have scouts that love hammock camping. It’s being outdoors, the fun, the camaraderie — they enjoy this,” Rau said. “Thanks to the American Legion for putting this on for us because the boys love it.”
A ceremony was held on Sunday to award the troops for their accomplishments during the camporee.