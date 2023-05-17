About 100 Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops from throughout the state will head to the Eden Township veterans retreat Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Grove this weekend to participate in the third annual Step Back in Time event.
The event is organized by scoutmaster Todd Fessenden of Boy Scout Troop 1193, along with veterans from the Ludington American Legion. It welcomes scouts statewide for a two-day chance to pick up some skills from bygone eras.
“The whole idea behind this is just to get scouts to get hands-on (experience with) old-school technology,” Fessenden said. “It’s an opportunity to see a lot of really neat old stuff.”
Nanette Kibbey-Scribner, mother of Eagle Scout Logan Kibbey of Troop 1193, said some of the skills scouts learn are still applicable today, including those relating to safety, outdoorsmanship, fire and more.
“How to start a campfire, how to cook outside, how to do first aid — these are all important skills for young (scouts) to learn,” she said.
Attending scouts will also learn about blacksmithing, making arrowheads, tomahawk throwing, glass blowing, fur trading, flint knapping and more. The event will feature an herbalist, beekeepers, basket-weavers, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the Riverton Fire Department.
“It’s really well-rounded,” Fessenden said.
He added that it’s crucial for scouts to learn about how things were done before folks relied as heavily on the refined technology available today.
“We’re doing this old-fashioned … when it was physical labor,” he said. “I think it’s important that we keep hold of our roots. To move forward solidly, we need to appreciate what we did in the past.”
There will be a communal lunch on Saturday, followed by a potluck dinner Saturday night.
“We’ll dine together Saturday night and enjoy each other’s company,” Fessenden said.
“We also do what’s called a trade blanket,” Kibbey-Scribner added. “People bring in items related to scouting and camping and you can trade with somebody.”
The event will be held in an area at Wilwin Lodge, gifted to the scouts by the American Legion.
“The veterans gave us an area we call Scout Village. … They’re a huge supporter of scouts,” Kibbey-Scribner said.
The event is only open to Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and invited guests, but there is still time to register by calling Fessenden at (213) 742-6614 or by emailing wilwinscoutmaster1193@gmail.com.
“It’s a really cool event,” Kibbey-Scribner said, adding that American Legion representatives from “all over the state” will be in attendance, along with members of the Michigan Crossroads Council out of Grand Rapids, which oversees Troop 1193.
“We really want to encourage young girls and boys to join scouting,” Kibbey-Scribner said. “It’s an amazing organization.”