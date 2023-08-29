MANISTEE — Search efforts are stretching into another day from a boat that sank in Lake Michigan off of Arcadia, according to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.
The Michigan State Police Marine Services Unit located Monday the vessel that sank Sunday approximately 3.1 miles from the Arcadia pier, Gutowski said. Three people were rescued, one person died and another person remained missing.
“The missing individual, identified as 63-year-old Marl McVay of Arcadia, was not located with the vessel.”
A 20-foot fishing boat sank, and four people were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan by another boater. The three rescued were a 69-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman. A 77-year-old woman was unconscious in the water, but life-saving measures were unable to revive her. The 77-year-old who died was identified as Minnie Batchelder of Crystal.
The search for McVay reached 8 p.m. Monday, but those efforts had to end because of poor weather conditions. Gutowski said his office and its partners plan to search for McVay once weather conditions allow.
He stated that anyone who comes across the emergency responders working are to stay away from the area where they are.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard; the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; the Mason County Sheriff’s Office; fire departments from Arcadia, Frankfort, Onekama and Manistee; EMS units from MMR and Benzie County; Manistee County Central Dispatch and the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force.