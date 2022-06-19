Local law enforcement responded to a reported water emergency Sunday afternoon, but the search for a missing swimmer was called off for a lack of credible information.
At 5:04 p.m. an individual reported that a 16-year-old female had jumped into the water near the Loomis Street boat launch, Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal said.
But after about a half-hour of searching and interviewing people on land, no swimmer was found and the search was called off, he said.
“We didn’t even have a specific area,” Kozal said. “We interviewed lots of people on land. No one saw anybody jump in, and we found that there was no credible information that we could link toward a 16-year-old actually jumping in the water.”
Still, Kozal said responders “immediately did everything they should do” getting boats and interviews underway.
“Ourselves, the county, the DNR, Coast Guard — we’re here to respond to water emergencies when we do get calls on them,” he said. “We will take all of them seriously and investigate appropriately, and we just want everybody to be safe on the water this water season, either on a boat or swimming.
Ludington police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene, Kozal said. He could not confirm whether the U.S. Coast Guard responded with its helicopter.