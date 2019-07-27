Search crews located the body of Brian Herrmann this morning at 9 a.m., 150 feet offshore of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township, approximately 8 miles north of the Lake Michigan outlet at Ludington State Park where Brian went missing while swimming on Thursday 3:13 p.m.
Efforts to locate Brian have been ongoing since that time.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the community’s support during the past two days of searching.
“Although this is not the ending we had hoped for on Thursday, it is my hope the family can find closure and start the grieving process” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “The tragic events that have taken place this past week and a half have been long and tiring for our emergency responders. I am so proud of the professionalism and work ethic they put forth; it was truly remarkable to see.” “We had great support from our partner agencies and the private businesses that provided food and supplies.”
This tragedy is an example of how dangerous currents can be on Lake Michigan. Parents and individuals are encouraged to educate themselves on the daily swim risk before venturing out into Lake Michigan. Visit www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards for more information.
Beachgoers need to remember a Hazardous Beach Statement has been issued for today and early Sunday for dangerous currents along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The torrential rain that occurred this past weekend has created dangerous river conditions. The Sable, Lincoln and Pere Marquette Rivers are full to their banks, and the high flows may create life-threatening conditions at the Lake Michigan Outlets. The high river levels may also be hiding dangerous snags or hazards under the surface of the water. Please do NOT swim in the mouth of rivers until they have receded back to normal levels.
