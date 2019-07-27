Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.