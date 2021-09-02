The Headwind Blues Project closed out the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Summer Concert Series Wednesday evening at Waterfront Park. The five-member band featuring Andy Lynn on vocals, guitar, and percussion; Tony Dziabuda on bass and vocals; Phil Coryell on vocals and harpl Hank Cupp on drums and Johnny G on vocals and guitar performed a high-energy set of music. LACA Executive Director Andy Skinner said the season went well. Tim Sculley, the Lake County-based promoter of the World Class Jazz Productions, said the series will return to Ludington next June. Saturday night Headwind Blues Project plays in Baldwin and Sunday night in Pentwater at Gull Landing to conclude the 2021 series.
Steve begnoche photos