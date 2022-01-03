PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Teachers, staff and administrators at Ludington Elementary School were making sure the new elementary school was ready for students to come back from Christmas break on Tuesday.
Brian Dotson, third- through fifth-grade principal at Ludington Elementary School, said the focus of Monday was two-fold. One was to set up classrooms and to make sure the building is prepared and ready. The second was to go over protocols and safety.
Dotson said Liz Reimink, Mason County's emergency management coordinator, met with every grade-level teacher and staff member on Monday to go over safety and what happened in case of an event at the school.
“Going over protocols is more with student supervision-type items,” Dotson said. “Where are people going to be in the morning and the afternoon and their role in that position.”
Dotson said there has been a little bit of learning going on as well by staff members like opening and closing some of the mechanical walls in the building as well.
In looking at the school on Monday, it was obvious that many of the administrators, teachers and staff have been busy prior to and during the Christmas break getting the classrooms and learning spaces prepared for the first day of school.
In the fourth-grade wing, Karen Mazur was putting some of the final touches on her classroom as she is excited for the return of her students.
Mazur said that on Tuesday she will be talking with her students about her classroom procedures.
“We will be doing goal setting tomorrow,” she said. “I probably will not do a ton of academic on Tuesday, and this week will be a lot of review to get the students settled in and focus on the rest of the year.”
Mazur said it has been a lot of work to this point.
“Square footage-wise this room is supposed to be smaller than what my former room (at Foster) was, but I'm not sure if it is the brightness or the ceiling height (because) the room actually feels bigger,” she said.
Mazur said the fact that everything in her room is moveable the room size will not be an issue.
Chaz Dila said said whenever students, teachers and staff come back from a break, the focus is on re-teaching what expectations are going to be.
”The fact that this change of building is occurring at the same time makes that even more important,” he said. “I think that will be all about re-establishing a routine and establishing what the rules are for the new spaces. (We're) giving students time to ask questions and see what the new features are of the classrooms and the capabilities of that new technology.
Dila, who is teaching STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) said he is exciting about the new school but at the same time a little nervous.
Dila’s classroom comes complete with a separate green screen room for students to explore. Dila said he likes that he has the ability to maneuver tables around the classroom when working with different items.
“That will be handy when working with robots,” he said.
Sarah Hodges, kindergarten teacher, said in any year you as a teacher will have to re-establish your routines, rules and expectations. On Tuesday, Hodges thinks there will have to be some flexibility with both the teachers and the students as the new building opens.
Ronni Sniegowski said she was excited to be with the entire kindergarten staff in one location.
Dotson said administrators, teacher and staff are ready for the first day.
“We are definitely ready," he said. “Is it polished 100 percent? No it is not. That’s why we ask teachers to give us grace as administrators. We try to think of everything but we haven’t.
“We ask parents to give us grace. For as much thought as we have put into this students drop-off and pick-up line, is it going to be 100 percent on day one? It is not. We will have to work through it. Grace and patience is needed on all fronts.”